This $200-off Galaxy S9 deal is worth getting a Costco membership for

There’s a big problem with most of the smartphone deals that carriers offer: They come with a huge commitment. Almost every carrier smartphone deal has a requirement to add a line and buy the device on an installment plan, which effectively ties you to that carrier for the next two years. It’s got to the point that every single deal has strings attached, apart from this one.

Costco is currently offering the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on T-Mobile for $100 off, plus an extra $100 back in a Costco gift card. Considering what you can buy at Costco (everything), that might as well be cash, so the effective price of the Galaxy S9 is $479.99 and the Galaxy S9+ is $599. That’s the best pricing you’re going to find anywhere, and the even better news is that you don’t need to buy it on an installment plan, activate a new line, or have an eligible trade-in. Walk in, give the person money, and receive a phone in return.

There’s not much more to say about this deal, which is the best news. Obviously, you need to be a Costco member to take advantage, and you need to have an active T-Mobile line to get the discounted pricing — no line additions needed. You will pay $100 less than the RRP in store, and then have to register online for your Costco Cash card within 30 days. The card could take a month or two to receive, so you’ll be down $100 for a couple months.

If the pricing wasn’t good enough, Costco is also throwing in a TYLT Power Essentials Pack with the purchase, which includes a 5200mAh battery, 4.8A wall charger, 4.8A car charger, 3-foot USB-C and microUSB cable, and carrying case. I live my life by the maxim that you can never have too many battery packs, so this is a good thing.

The deal is valid until June 17th, so you have no excuse for missing this one.