The first Galaxy Note 9 leak is here, and Samsung is being as boring as ever

When the Galaxy S9 came out earlier this year, some weren’t happy to see that Samsung recycled the Galaxy S8 design for one more year, even though the phone wasn’t a perfect Galaxy S8 replica. The Galaxy S9 has thinner bezels, thicker metal borders, and shaper edges. It also features a different fingerprint sensor design on the back.

The Galaxy Note 9, due this summer, is expected to follow the same design path, and we’ve got a first leak to reinforce that idea.

A video posted on YouTube features a purported Galaxy Note 9 screen protector, which teases a familiar design. There’s no way to verify its authenticity, considering that the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S9 — and especially the Plus version — but it sure looks like it’d play the part.

Just like the Galaxy S9, the Note 9 won’t be an iPhone X clone, which is the design most Android device makers went with this year. We expect reduced top and bottom bezels compared to last year’s Galaxy Note 8, which is what Samsung did with the Galaxy S9. At the top, you’ll find the same complex array of cameras and sensors. The Galaxy Note 9 will also have the same subtle edge curves as its predecessor.

While some early reports said the screen will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. A screen protector, however, can’t confirm or deny the existence that type of feature.

It’s probably only a matter of time until the first Galaxy Note 9 cases leak, at which point we’ll probably be able to confirm that the phone will have a dual-lens camera like the Galaxy Note 8 and the S9+, as well as a rear-facing fingerprint sensor placed in a central position.

The Galaxy Note 9 is supposed to launch at some point this summer, with early August being one possibility, considering that some reports say Samsung is hurrying to market with this one.