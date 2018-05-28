Please make this Deadpool-Guardians of the Galaxy crossover a thing

Before you get too excited about seeing the merch with a mouth in Guardians of the Galaxy or Avengers movies, you should know this is just a wild idea, for the time being, picked up from a Twitter conversation between Ryan Reynolds and James Gunn. If you don’t know who these two are, then it’s safe to say you wouldn’t care about a Deadpool–Guardians crossover.

But, in theory, the move is possible.

“Yesterday I finally saw @deadpoolmovie 2, which I loved, and also the brilliant #Revenge,” Gunn tweeted. “Two completely different, fantastic films – cinema’s alive! Thanks, @DavidMLeitch @VancityReynolds @coraliefargeat @MatildaLutz for a great day at the movies.”

To which, Reynolds replied “Thank you, James! Crossover?”

Gunn, then said, “Yes, please.”

The first comment after that? “Here comes the articles about a Deadpool/GoTG crossover.”

That’s more than wishful thinking. Aside Reynolds and Gunn joking about it on Twitter — they must be, at this point — there’s one other thing that would make the crossover possible. That’s Disney’s purchase of Fox, which happens to be the home of the Deadpool franchise.

By getting Deadpool, Disney could do all sorts of crazy thing with the character, including a Guardians crossover. Who knows, maybe Deadpool might become an Avenger one day. That is, if he survives the snap.