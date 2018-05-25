New Winnie the Pooh trailer, and 12 others you missed this week

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters worldwide today and… would you look at that, we’ve got over a dozen trailers for new attractions for you this weekend, and none of them is a Star Wars or superhero movie.

That’s not to say Solo is a bad movie, but I find myself surprisingly uninterested in seeing it now that it’s finally out. That was not the case with Rogue One less than two years ago when it came out. Oh well, on to the trailers!

A Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick and Black Lively star in A Simple Favor, which is definitely not the romantic comedy you’d expect these two to star in. The thriller launches on September 14th, and we have a new teaser trailer for you.

City of Lies

Speaking of crime stories, City of Lies is the adaptation of the real-life events that followed the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG. Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker star in this one, and you’ll see it in a theater near you come September 7th.

Christopher Robin

Winnie the Pooh is coming back, but not in the way you think. Christopher Robin is the name of Disney’s new Pooh movie, which focuses on an older Christopher Robin who’s about to embark on a brand new adventure. You know, the kind of experience where you’re not a kid anymore but have your own kids instead. Pooh and gang, meanwhile, are unchanged, and that’s not necessarily a good thing? Here’s the brand new international trailer:

Damsel

Let’s switch gears for a moment, to watch the first trailer for Damsel, a western with traces of comedy and drama in it. Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska play Samuel and Penelope, who’re supposed to be getting married soon.

Down A Dark Hall

Down A Dark Hall is the kind of movie title that makes you think you’re about to watch a drama at best. At worst, it’s a horror movie. In this case, it’s the latter, as we’ve got freaky people with spooky powers to deal with. Definitely on the horror side of things. The movie launches on August 17th.

Hotel Artemis

One of the movies I’m looking forward to seeing this summer, Hotel Artemis tells the story about the kind of establishment we saw in John Wick. You know, the sort of hotel/safe heaven certain high-end criminals get access to. And it doesn’t hurt that Hotel Artemis just happens to have an incredible cast.

Mowgli

Don’t even dare to tell me we have too many Jungle Book movies. No, what we’ve got too many of are Spider-Man flicks. Mowgli hits cinemas on October 19th, with Andy Serkis both directing and voicing via motion capture Baloo. Rohan Chand is Mowgli, while Benedict Cumberbatch voices Shere Khan.

Papillon

Papillon is a remake of an old story about a man who ends up being detained on an island, where he plots his escape. Charlie Hunnam plays Papillon, and Rami Malek plays Louis Dega. The film hits theaters on August 24th.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Coming out on June 29th, Sicario: Day of the Soldado is the sequel of the original action drama — that’s a movie you absolutely have to watch if you haven’t seen it already. Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro are back, but Emily Blunt, sadly, isn’t. Here’s what you can expect from the next chapter in the Sicario franchise:

Shock and Awe

Also a film about weapons and wars, Shock and Awe is actually based on historical events from the George Bush’s days. A group of journalists are skeptical that Iraq has weapons of mass destruction ahead of Bush’s planned invasion of the country. It’s got a fantastic cast, and it’s hitting theaters real soon:

Skyscraper

Also on July 13th, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper action movie comes out, and I already know which of these two movies I’d rather watch in a theater. Hint, it’s not the one where a giant skyscraper is held hostage.

The Sisters Brothers

Our second western of the day is a little more serious than the first. The Sisters Brothers — you’ve got to give it to them, this is a cool title — is about finding gold and assassins looking to kill gold diggers.

Upgrade

Upgrade debuts next week, and it’s a movie that will make you look at technology a whole lot different. The movie is set in our near future, where tech has become so advanced that it can be used to upgrade humans. You’ll see exactly what I mean below: