Apple now offering refurbished Apple Watch models with LTE connectivity on the cheap

For the first time since launching last year, Apple is now selling refurbished Apple Watch models with LTE connectivity on its online store. If you’ve been in the market for Apple’s most advanced wearable but haven’t yet pulled the trigger, you’ll definitely want to check out some of these deals.

Originally spotted by MacRumors, the savings to be had by picking up a refurbished Apple Watch may not be earth shattering but are still substantial. An Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity and a silver aluminum case will set you back $359 as opposed to $429. Meanwhile, a refurbished Apple Watch with LTE connectivity and a stainless steel is available for $549, representing $100 off the normal rate.

According to Apple’s website, the only model still available at the time of this writing is the $549 model. Presumably, Apple will replenish supply as it comes in. Either way, you’ll definitely want to jump on these deals if you don’t mind picking up a refurbished device.

As Apple notes on its website: “Refurbished supply is usually very limited and we often run out of refurbished inventory. We recommend that you act quickly if you see an item that you like.”

It’s worth noting that a refurbished device isn’t necessarily a defective product that has since been fixed. It can also refer to a device that was simply returned for any reason. Regardless, all refurbished units undergo stringent quality control testing and come with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return policy.

As a final point, the introduction of cellular connectivity on Apple Watch models has prompted a huge spike in overall unit sales. Though Apple still refuses to divulge specific sales figures, the company earlier this year did say that Apple Watch Series 3 models are selling at twice the volume of the Series 2 models. What’s more, Tim Cook recently said that Apple Watch sales hit a new record for the March quarter.