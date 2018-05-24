This has been a banner year so far for Netflix, which continues to be everyone’s favorite source of streaming movies and TV shows. The company has added tons and tons of great content to its online streaming catalog, and it has attracted millions of new subscribers as a result. Well if you’ve been impressed with Netflix’s lineup so far, just wait until you see all the great movies and shows the streaming giant is scheduled to add to its catalog in June 2018.
Next month is set to be the biggest month of the year so far for Netflix. New seasons of popular shows like Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Portlandia, Grey’s Anatomy, and iZombie are all set to be added in June. There are also some blockbuster movies debuting next month, including Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But as is always the case these days, Netflix’s new original content is the star of the show in June.
New Netflix originals set to premiere in June 2018 include new seasons of Luke Cage, Voltron, GLOW, The Ranch, and more. There are also a number of hotly anticipated Netflix original feature-length films that will debut next month, including Us and Them and Brain on Fire, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.
You’ll find the entire list of new Netflix original content premieres for the month of June below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix page where available. If you also want to check out the full list of June additions including third-party content, you’ll find it right here.
Streaming June 1st
- Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 3rd
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 8th
- Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM
- Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
- Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 15th
- Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Maktub — NETFLIX FILM
- Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM
- Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM
- The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 17th
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 19th
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 22nd
- Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
- Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 24th
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 26th
- Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 29th
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TAU — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL