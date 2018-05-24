Wave goodbye, because another round of cuts are coming to Netflix next month. As always, in addition to adding a big collection of new shows and movies to its streaming service, Netflix is removing some content that it doesn’t want to (or can’t) renew. The good news this month is that very little of value is being lost.
The big departure this month is that of Captain America: Civil War. Civil War is one of the most important MCU films leading up to Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet, add it to your queue ASAP. Other content you should check out before it vanishes: Men in Black, 8 Mile, Training Day, and Anthony Bourdain’s show.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of June below:
Leaving June 1st
- 50 First Dates
- 8 Mile
- Gridiron Gang
- J. Edgar
- Men in Black
- My Left Foot
- Neerja
- Out of the Dark
- Princess Kaiulani
- The Angry Birds Movie
- The Brothers Grimm
- The Spy Next Door
- The Young Victoria
- Training Day
- Untraceable
- Vice
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
- While You Were Sleeping
Leaving June 2nd
- Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving June 8th
- Grace of Monaco
Leaving June 9th
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving June 10th
- Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving June 15th
- Drillbit Taylor
- Naz & Maalik
- The Giver
- The Great Gatsby
- Underdogs
Leaving June 16th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
- Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
- Curious George
- Super
Leaving June 18th
- Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 20th
- Cake
Leaving June 21st
- Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving June 22nd
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving June 23rd
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving June 25th
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Leaving June 26th
- Alpha and Omega
Leaving June 29th
- Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving June 30th
- On Golden Pond
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in June.