Wave goodbye, because another round of cuts are coming to Netflix next month. As always, in addition to adding a big collection of new shows and movies to its streaming service, Netflix is removing some content that it doesn’t want to (or can’t) renew. The good news this month is that very little of value is being lost.

The big departure this month is that of Captain America: Civil War. Civil War is one of the most important MCU films leading up to Infinity War, so if you haven’t seen it yet, add it to your queue ASAP. Other content you should check out before it vanishes: Men in Black, 8 Mile, Training Day, and Anthony Bourdain’s show.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of June below:

Leaving June 1st

50 First Dates

8 Mile

Gridiron Gang

J. Edgar

Men in Black

My Left Foot

Neerja

Out of the Dark

Princess Kaiulani

The Angry Birds Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Spy Next Door

The Young Victoria

Training Day

Untraceable

Vice

What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy

While You Were Sleeping

Leaving June 2nd

Shark Men: Season 3

Leaving June 8th

Grace of Monaco

Leaving June 9th

The Trials of Muhammad Ali

Leaving June 10th

Bonnie & Clyde

Leaving June 15th

Drillbit Taylor

Naz & Maalik

The Giver

The Great Gatsby

Underdogs

Leaving June 16th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8

Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of

Curious George

Super

Leaving June 18th

Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 20th

Cake

Leaving June 21st

Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6

Leaving June 22nd

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

Leaving June 23rd

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Leaving June 25th

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

Leaving June 26th

Alpha and Omega

Leaving June 29th

Bad Grandpa .5

Leaving June 30th

On Golden Pond

