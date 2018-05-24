Huge leak shows us a new LG flagship phone that isn’t an iPhone X clone

Like last year’s LG G6 flagship smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ is shaping up to be one of the best smartphones of the year… that no one in the US cares about. It’s a fine smartphone, of course, but there’s just nothing special about it at all. It copies Apple’s iPhone X design just like dozens of other Android phones out there, and it sports the same basic specs and features as every Android flagship in 2018. There’s nothing particularly bad about the phone, but there’s also nothing particularly exciting about it. Considering the fact that LG spends pennies on marketing and advertising in the US compared to market leaders Samsung and Apple, we fully expect the G7 ThinQ to be just as scarce this year as the G6 was in 2017.

Of course, the G6 wasn’t the only flagship phone LG released in 2017. There was another handset called the V30, and it managed to attract a loyal following. Well, Android fans, we have some good news: LG’s V30 successor is coming soon and it’s better than last year’s model in every conceivable way. But wait, there’s more good news… it doesn’t have a notch.

Just yesterday, a huge leak revealed release timing and specs for five different upcoming LG smartphones including the new LG V35 ThinQ. The upcoming V30 successor is expected to feature cutting-edge specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 16-megapixel cameras on the back, high-fidelity audio, far-field mics for better voice assistant performance, and plenty more. The phone is also said to sport a large 6-inch QHD+ OLED display with narrow bezels and no notch.

Now, Chinese-language tech blog IT Home has published a photo the supposedly shows the upcoming LG V35 ThinQ powered on. If it’s authentic — and we absolutely believe that it is — it’s our best look yet at LG’s upcoming new flagship phone.

Here’s the image:

According to yesterday’s big LG leak as well as several independent reports published over the past few weeks, the new LG V35 ThinQ is expected to be announced sometime in June.