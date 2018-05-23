Ryan Reynolds and ‘Deadpool’ writers to make Netflix’s most expensive action movie yet

Netflix has been quick to snap up the combination that made Deadpool so good. Ryan Reynolds will star in an action movie called Six Underground, and Deadpool and Deadpool 2 screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese will pen the script. Moreover, Michael Bay will take the helm of the project, which is expected to be Netflix’s most expensive movie ever, topping Will Smith’s Bright by a huge margin.

Released this past Christmas, Will Smith’s fantasy cop story Bright had a $90 million budget. Six Underground will handily top that. If Deadline’s estimate is accurate, the film will have a budget in the $150 million range. The movie is apparently a “high testosterone mission movie,” which is exactly what we’d expect from a Bay creation.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the movie is about six billionaires who fake their own deaths to form an elite team that takes down bad guys. It also sounds like Ocean’s Eleven, but with six people, who are underground — I see what they did here. And it’s not about stealing stuff from rich people, but about killing super bad guys.

So Reynolds is basically making a superhero movie without real superheroes. Color me intrigued because the team that created the Deadpool phenomenon definitely needs to work together more. Who else will be in Six Underground? There’s plenty of time to find out.

Bay reportedly plans to start production this summer for a 2019 release, although an actual release date isn’t available. We can only hope it’ll be more like a Bad Boys Bay movie rather than a Transformers travesty.