Jacob Siegal
May 23rd, 2018 at 10:27 AM

With spring having finally sprung, there’s no better time to shut all the blinds, lock all the doors, and bundle up on the couch to watch a ton of movies and shows on Netflix. Thankfully, yet another truckload of content is set to hit in June, including a surprising number of Netflix original movies, such as Alex Strangelove, Brain on Fire, Us and Them, and TAU. We’ve got to get to that 1,000 original shows and movies by 2019 somehow.

Other highlights of the month include new seasons of Netflix originals Luke Cage, Voltron, and GLOW, new season of third-party titles like iZombie, Portlandia and Grey’s Anatomy, the standalone series finale for Sense8, and two Disney standouts: Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Don't Miss: Amazon has the SNES Classic back in stock – but not for long, so hurry!

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of June below:

Streaming June 1st

  • Assassination Games
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
  • George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
  • He Named Me Malala
  • Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
  • Just Friends
  • Miracle
  • National Treasure
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
  • November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Outside In
  • Righteous Kill
  • Rumor Has It
  • Singularity
  • Taking Lives
  • Terms and Conditions May Apply
  • The Boy
  • The Covenant
  • The Departed
  • The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Streaming June 2nd

  • The King’s Speech

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 5th

  • Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 8th

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

Streaming June 14th

  • Cutie and the Boxer
  • Marlon: Season 1

Streaming June 15th

Streaming June 16th

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

  • Encerrados

Streaming June 19th

Streaming June 22nd

Streaming June 23rd

  • Disney’s Tarzan

Streaming June 24th

  • To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 25th

  • Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Streaming June 26th

  • Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 29th

Streaming June 30th

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mohawk

Coming Soon

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in June below:

Tags:
Comments