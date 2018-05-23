With spring having finally sprung, there’s no better time to shut all the blinds, lock all the doors, and bundle up on the couch to watch a ton of movies and shows on Netflix. Thankfully, yet another truckload of content is set to hit in June, including a surprising number of Netflix original movies, such as Alex Strangelove, Brain on Fire, Us and Them, and TAU. We’ve got to get to that 1,000 original shows and movies by 2019 somehow.

Other highlights of the month include new seasons of Netflix originals Luke Cage, Voltron, and GLOW, new season of third-party titles like iZombie, Portlandia and Grey’s Anatomy, the standalone series finale for Sense8, and two Disney standouts: Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of June below:

Streaming June 1st

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Streaming June 2nd

The King’s Speech

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 5th

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 8th

Streaming June 9th

Streaming June 10th

Streaming June 14th

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1



Streaming June 15th

Streaming June 16th

Streaming June 17th

Streaming June 18th

Encerrados

Streaming June 19th

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 22nd

Streaming June 23rd

Disney’s Tarzan

Streaming June 24th

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 25th

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Streaming June 26th

Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 29th

Streaming June 30th

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mohawk



Coming Soon

Check back in a little while for a full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in June below: