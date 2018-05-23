With spring having finally sprung, there’s no better time to shut all the blinds, lock all the doors, and bundle up on the couch to watch a ton of movies and shows on Netflix. Thankfully, yet another truckload of content is set to hit in June, including a surprising number of Netflix original movies, such as Alex Strangelove, Brain on Fire, Us and Them, and TAU. We’ve got to get to that 1,000 original shows and movies by 2019 somehow.
Other highlights of the month include new seasons of Netflix originals Luke Cage, Voltron, and GLOW, new season of third-party titles like iZombie, Portlandia and Grey’s Anatomy, the standalone series finale for Sense8, and two Disney standouts: Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
You can see the full list of additions to the Netflix streaming service for the month of June below:
Streaming June 1st
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Busted! (Season Finale) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Streaming June 2nd
- The King’s Speech
Streaming June 3rd
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 5th
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
Streaming June 7th
Streaming June 8th
- Alex Strangelove — NETFLIX FILM
- Ali’s Wedding — NETFLIX FILM
- Marcella: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: The Series Finale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Staircase — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 9th
Streaming June 10th
Streaming June 14th
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
Streaming June 15th
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories — NETFLIX FILM
- Maktub — NETFLIX FILM
- Set It Up — NETFLIX FILM
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday’s Illness — NETFLIX FILM
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Ranch: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Magical Friends — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Wonderful Wishes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 16th
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
- In Bruges
Streaming June 17th
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Streaming June 18th
- Encerrados
Streaming June 19th
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 22nd
- Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM
- Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 23rd
- Disney’s Tarzan
Streaming June 24th
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 25th
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Streaming June 26th
- Secret City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Kamau Bell: Private School Negro — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 29th
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Street Kids — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss Me First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Forêt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paquita Salas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Recovery Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TAU — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 30th
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mohawk
Coming Soon
- iZombie: Season 4
- Life Sentence: Season 1
- Supergirl: Season 3
