Best Buy’s Total Tech Support program claims it will fix all your gadget woes for $200 per year

Best Buy is going after Amazon’s hit Prime program with a subscription program of its own. Unlike Prime, this is more expensive, at $199.99 per year. Also unlike Prime, Total Tech Support does something that has nothing to do with fast shipping, and that’s fixing all your tech problems.

Even if you buy your tech from Amazon, Apple retail stores, or other Best Buy rivals, Best Buy will still do repairs and assistance as long as you’re ready to pay the yearly fee.

According to Best Buy’s new Total Tech Support portal, members will get help in stores, over the phone, and 24/7 online. Best Buy staff will answer all your tech needs, and provide assistance with all your gadget — a list of supported procedures is available at this link.

In addition to assistance, you also get other deals if you’re a member, including a standard $49.99 fee for in-home services like installing your appliances, 20% off repairs, and 20% off Geek Squad Protection and AppleCare. Comparisons with Best Buy’s standard quotes for various in-home gadget and appliance installations are also available here.

Geek Squad support is included in the service for free, complete with features like data recovery, backups, and virus removals. Best Buy also wants to help with car problems, as long as your car has smart features built-in, or you’d like some.

It sounds expensive at $199.99 per year, but if you’re the kind of person who needs plenty of tech assistance, you could give this a try. On the other hand, if you’re usually the person who fixes everything tech-related for the family, friends, and distant relatives you only see on Christmas, then you might consider telling them about this Total Tech Support thing.