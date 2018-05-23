Download all of the data Apple has on you from the new privacy hub

Back in March, when Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica debacle was still front-page news, Apple revealed that it would be debuting a new privacy hub on its website to allow users to access and download all of their personal data that has been stored on Apple’s servers. On Wednesday, in order to comply with Europe’s GDPR regulations, Apple launched the Data and Privacy site, though it is only fully available for European Union accounts at the moment.

When you visit the page, you’ll be asked to sign in and provide a two-factor authentication code from your phone. For now, the only options available on US accounts are “Correct your data” and “Delete your account.” There’s no option to download anything at the moment, but that should roll out worldwide in the coming months.

If you’re using an EU account though, you will be presented with a laundry list of data to download and review. This includes App Store activity, AppleCare support history, iCloud bookmarks, calendars, reminders, contacts, notes, and even issues you’ve reported through the Maps app on your phone or tablet.

In the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, you can start the process of downloading your personal data by clicking on “Get started” under the “Obtain a copy of your data” heading. From this point, you can tap on each individual box or use the “Select all” button if you want everything all at once. Apple splits iCloud Drive files, mail, and photos into a separate section because these can be substantially larger in file size.

Next up you’ll have to decide the maximum file size for each chunk, which starts at 1GB and goes up to 25GB. Once you’ve selected a size, you can finalize the process and Apple will begin collecting your data. This can take up to a week, but you’ll receive an email once all of your personal data is ready to be downloaded.