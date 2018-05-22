If you hurry, you can still get a few of the paid iPhone and iPad apps in yesterday’s roundup for free. Don’t worry if you miss them though, because we’ve got eight fresh iOS apps and games for you to check out on Tuesday. These deals could be done at any time though, so definitely grab anything that seems appealing as soon as you can.

Castro Podcasts

Normally $4.99.

Castro lets you track lots of podcasts at once without getting overwhelmed. Here’s how it works: 1) Newly published episodes land in the INBOX. Read the descriptions, queue the good ones and archive the rest. 2) The QUEUE is a central playlist where you organize your next few hours of listening. Queued episodes are automatically downloaded. 3) Press Play. Castro plays your queue in order from top to bottom. Reorder or archive queued episodes anytime. 4) In the ARCHIVE you can find the back catalogue of all shows you subscribe to, browse your listening history, and easily access your starred episodes This triage flow lets you expand your listening habits without getting overwhelmed. With Castro, subscribing to a podcast doesn’t mean making a commitment to listen to every episode. You don’t have to choose a few shows and miss out on the rest. OTHER FEATURES

* Drag and drop support helps you triage and reorder your queue.

* Castro sports an elegant dark mode (requires Castro Plus) and well-thought out sleep timer, offering the best in night time podcast listening.

* Our servers constantly scan for new episodes across every podcast, so your phone doesn’t have to, saving battery life and data usage.

* Queued episodes are automatically downloaded, so you can focus on deciding what you want to hear and let Castro manage the details.

* Beautifully rendered full screen show notes.

* Episode notifications include a short summary of the episode to help you decide if it interests you. You can play, queue or archive the episode directly from the notification without opening the app.

* CarPlay support.

* Watch app to control playback and select another episode from your queue.

* Full play history.

* Star episodes to easily find your favorite episodes later. CASTRO PLUS

Castro Plus is an optional subscription to unlock a range of advanced features. There are quarterly and yearly payment options, and both include a one week trial.

+ Trim Silence — With this option on, the app will analyze audio as it plays to detect silent parts and accelerate those parts. Get through more episodes faster.

+ Enhance Voices improves the listening experience for many podcasts and makes it easier to hear in loud environments. Under the hood, Enhance Voices applies a dynamic compressor and a peak limiter to increase volume just where it’s needed.

+ Mono-Mix — Mixes a stereo podcast to mono, which makes it easier to hear podcasts that pan some guests on left/right channels.

+ Chapter skipping and selection.

+ Chapter and episode artwork.

+ Episode Limit lets users specify what number of episodes of each podcast to keep.

+ Set a start position for episodes of each podcast.

+ Customize settings per-podcast: Episode Limit, Trim Silence, Enhance Voices, Mono Mix, Skip Intros, Playback Speed.

Download Castro Podcasts

SingTrue: Learn to sing in tune, pitch perfect

Normally $0.99.

SingTrue can teach anybody to sing in perfect tune. Even if you think you’re tone deaf!

~~ Selected by Apple for iTunes “Learn an Instrument” feature. ~~ “Easy to use.” — The New York Times “A perfect app” — Appolicious.com “Amazing, effective and user friendly” — AppPicker.com “Voice training just got a whole lot easier and less expensive” — PreApps.com Worried that you have a bad voice? Always told you’re out of tune or off-key when you sing? Many people think they can’t sing because they don’t have “natural talent” or weren’t born “musically gifted”. The surprising truth is that anybody can learn to sing well, even those who feel totally unmusical. SingTrue helps you discover your inner musicality and gain control over your voice to become a natural, confident, powerful singer. App Store Reviews: “Everything I wanted in an app I found on this one! It’s easy to use and the exercises are great, I can already feel difference in my singing voice”

— 5 stars, Courteney S, USA “Definitely recommend this to anyone who worries at karaoke time!”

— 5 stars “Always-thinking”, UK HOW SINGTRUE WORKS SingTrue features over 30 interactive exercises* that help you learn to sing easily, confidently and in perfect tune. By using the iPhone microphone and sophisticated signal processing, the app analyses your singing and provides personal feedback on how you can improve. Spend a few minutes practicing with the app’s exercises every day and you will rapidly become a capable, confident singer. If you are already a musician, the app will train your voice and your ears to help you become more confident, more creative, and more musical. In fact, the advanced exercises will help you recognise notes by ear – enabling you to play by ear, write your own music, and improvise freely on your instrument. The exercises have been designed by experts, in consultation with some of the leading vocal teachers in the world. Building on the success of the RelativePitch ear training app (featured by Apple and used by over 300,000 musicians) and the Tone Deaf Test (4.5-star rated app used by 170,000+ people), SingTrue has been developed to help more people discover their inner voice and naturally become sensational musicians. FEATURES – SingTrue develops your Voice, Ears and Mind for singing

– Uses the iPhone microphone to analyse your singing and gives personal feedback

– Over 30 different exercises to explore, with more coming soon*

– Listening examples provided by professional singers

– Track your progress in detail and see your voice improving

– Share your achievements with friends on Facebook, Twitter or Email COMMON QUESTIONS Q: What if I’m tone deaf?

A: Don’t worry! You probably aren’t. Close to 1 million people have taken our Tone Deaf Test, and just 2% have proved to be genuinely tone deaf. Still worried? Search the App Store for our “Tone Deaf Test” app. Q: Is this just for people who like singing?

A: No, SingTrue has been designed for singers and non-singers alike. Q: Can you really learn to sing in tune?

A: Yes, it’s simply a matter of learning pitch sensitivity (ears) and vocal control (voice). Q: What if I can already sing?

A: SingTrue can help you become more accurate, more expressive and more confident.

Download SingTrue: Learn to sing in tune, pitch perfect

MemoMa: notes on calendar

Normally $3.99.

MemoMa is a simple note taking app. It saves your notes in your calendar, which means you can read the same notes from any device or web site as long as the same calendar can be configured. Your notes can be displayed next to other calendar events. Having both your notes and your events on a single timeline makes the context easier to understand when you review them. Also, because your data is on your calendar, it’s synced across devices automatically and seamlessly. You can move your notes from MemoMa to other apps if your calendar supports exporting, such as CSV. Because your notes are saved reliably on portable media, you do not have to worry about losing them when you upgrade your OS or purchase a new device. What It Can Do:

Write a plain text message with non-animated emojis.

Show notes and events on the same timeline, all expanded (no need to tap each item).

Show photos next to calendar events and share them.

Create multiple views to choose which calendars to show (and turn on/off photos)

Off-line access. Automatic syncing when online.

Spotlight search or search within app Supports iPad & Apple Watch What It Can NOT Do:

No tags

No formatted text

No images or videos

Download MemoMa: notes on calendar

Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Normally $0.99.

It is a nice and incredibly easy to use to-do list app, that features a breath-taking interface, seamless cloud sync, and comes with “Location Based Reminders”, so that the users never miss a to-do task at a particular location. It is now updated with great features like unlimited categories or folders, and powerful search. Orderly displays the to-dos using the APPLE’s bookshelf metaphor, so that you get a glimpse of your to-do lists without having to open them individually. THE BEST part of the App is: * Orderly automatically prioritizes your to-do list items by moving around those sticky notes between various priorities * Key Features 1. Visual interface and layout, provides absolute ease for managing errands and chores.

2. Location based reminders, alerts you of a to-do at a particular location.

3. Auto prioritizing of to-dos.

4. Recurring to-dos.

5. Cloud sync across devices

6. Unlimited categories for to-dos.

7. Powerful search within a category or across all folders. * * * Highlights * * * * Create multiple folders and categorize the todo lists in it.

* LOCATION based Alerts, reminds you of the to-do or task at the place you are in !

* Sync across multiple devices with DropBox sync

* Complete to-dos with simple gestures.

* Undo a completed item

* Automatically prioritizes your todo based on the time and day.

* Search through Archives of completed to-do lists.

* Store in archive for any number of days.

* Optional manual prioritization * * GESTURES * * # Pinch to zoom out.

# Swipe right to mark to-do tasks as completed

# Swipe right again to undo a completed task

# Swipe left to delete to-do task

# Long press to delete or drag and drop to move a to-do list to a different priority

# Drag and Drop on the “New” icon to create a copy.

# Drag and drop on the “Flip” icon to move it to another folder.

Download Orderly – Simple to-do lists

Weple Habit

Normally $0.99.

※ Easy, beautiful, and the best habit management App. ※ Everyone wants to keep good habits.

But checking it every day can stressful or burdensome.

Weple Habit is a new app that eliminates the complexity and makes it fun. With beautiful design and easy interface, add fun to checking your daily habits.

Download Weple Habit

Samsara – Stones of Eternity

Normally $1.99.

** TGS 2018 Indie House Official Selection **

** BICFest 2017 Official Selection ** Whatever game you imagine, it is not. It is a brand new, super addictive, and most advanced 3×3 puzzle game. Of course, there is a 6×6, also. Rules: Touch and Cycle tiles.

0 -> 1 -> 2 -> 3 -> 0 … You can only touch once to change a tile. Linked tiles change together! 3 consecutive tiles with the same number will explode! Features: • Three unique game modes for 3×3 board

• Three unique game modes for 6×6 board with Ghosts and Items

• Two additional themes you can unlock for free

• Three game modes for Apple Watch is also available for free

Download Samsara – Stones of Eternity

What’s This – Translate Your World

Normally $1.99.

Translate using your camera in over 90 languages! What’s This uses advanced image recognition to capture the 10 most prominent parts of your photo and translate them into a language of your choice. Great for learners, travelers, educators, students, translators and all curious people. • Learn a new language visually

• Translate on the fly while traveling

• Examine fine details or entire landscapes Use What’s This upclose to translate details like material and texture, or snap an entire landscape to understand the big picture. TRANSLATE TO 93 LANGUAGES:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic,Armenian, Azerbaijan, Basque, Bashkir, Belarusian, Bengali,Burmese, Bulgarian, Bosnian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chinese, Croatian, Czech, Hungarian, Haitian, French, Galician, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Finnish, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Danish, Hebrew, Hill Mari, Hindi, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh,Khmer, Korean, Kyrgyz, Laotian, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Macedonian, Maori, Marathi, Mari, Mongolian, Nepali, Norwegian, Punjabi, Papiamento, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Scottish, Serbian, Sinhala, Slovakian, Slovenian, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tagalog, Tajik, Tamil, Tatar, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Udmurt, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, and Yiddish. IMAGE RECOGNITION IN 23 LANGUAGES:

Arabic, Bengali, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Danish, German, English, Spanish, Finnish, French, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Norwegian, Punjabi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, and Turkish.

Download What’s This – Translate Your World

Passport Photo Free

Normally $0.99.

Passport Photo Studio brings you the biggest collection of photo effects and filters available for iPhone. Get creative and make amazing photo styles. Passport Photo Studio is the biggest collection of photo filter effects available on iPhone and frame effects to help you snap the perfect photo.

Download Passport Photo Free