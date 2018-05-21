eBay rolls out 15% off site-wide coupon, iPhone X, Galaxy S9, and Switch Memorial Day discounts

eBay on Monday announced a bunch of interesting deals for the upcoming week, in anticipation of Memorial Day. We’re looking at site-wide discounts of 15%, but also plenty of interesting tech deals that should go into effect this weekend.

The site divided the week leading to Memorial Day into three deals phases, as detailed below.

Valid from May 21st through May 25th, the coupon will give you 15% off a bunch of products as long as you spend at least $50 in one transaction. The maximum amount that you can save is $50, however. The actual code is PMEMDAY, save it so you can apply it at checkout — the coupon works on eBay. com, ebay. ca, or cafr.ebay.ca.

Starting Friday, May 25th, eBay will host a bunch of other deals, covering a bunch of highly coveted devices. Here are some of the most exciting ones — note that the discounts will go live only on May 25th:

On Sunday, May 27th, eBay’s final promo kicks off. Valid through May 30th, coupon code P15HOME gets you $15 off $75 purchases, as long as you do your shopping using eBay’s mobile app for iPhone or Android. This promo, however, only covers products from the following categories: Home & Garden, Sporting Goods, Baby, Pet Supplies, and Crafts.

The full ad is available below.

Image Source: eBay