All the best deals from GameStop’s Pro Day sale going on today

Whether you’re a student just getting out of school for the summer or an adult looking to wind down after work, there’s no better time to pick up some new or used games at GameStop than during the Pro Day sale this weekend. Starting today, May 19th, the Pro Day sale includes deals on hardware, software, accessories, and more.

Remember that you’ll need to be a PowerUp Elite Pro or Pro member in order to take advantage of the deals.

On the hardware side, GameStop is offering anyone who buys a new Xbox One X console or a new HTC Vive a free $50 gift card. GameStop is also cutting the price of the Nintendo 2DS XL down from $149.99 to $129.99, and slashing 50% off the price of a DualShock 4 controller with the purchase of a new PS4 Pro. Plus, Nintendo Switch consoles will be in stock both in GameStop stores and online at GameStop.com.

Moving on to software, GameStop is serving up deals on a wide variety of popular PS4 and Xbox One games. During the sale, you’ll be able to pick up any of the following titles for up to 50% off their suggested retail price:

Far Cry 5 : $44.99

: $44.99 Middle-earth: Shadow of War : $9.99

: $9.99 For Honor : $9.99 – save 75%

: $9.99 – save 75% Assassin’s Creed Origins : $29.99

: $29.99 Grand Theft Auto V : $29.99

: $29.99 NBA 2K18 : $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)

: $29.99 Call of Duty: WWII : $39.99 (also available on PC)

: $39.99 Overwatch Game of the Year Edition : $29.99 (includes bonus content)

: $29.99 South Park: The Fractured but Whole : $19.99 (available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch)

: $19.99 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy : $29.99

: $29.99 FIFA 18 and FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition : $39.99

: $39.99 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus : $24.99

: $24.99 Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. : $29.99 (also available on PC)

: $29.99 Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality : $19.99 (PSVR only)

: $19.99 Just Dance 2018 : $29.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U)

: $29.99 Madden 18 : $18 (digital download only)

: $18 Star Wars Battlefront II : $18 (digital download, $24.99 for physical game)

: $18 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles : $24.99

: $24.99 Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available on Nintendo Switch)

These are the highlights, but GameStop is also selling all Xbox wireless controllers for 20% off, taking up to $15 off Nintendo Switch controllers, charging docks, and memory cards, slashing $30 off the price of the Elgato Stream Deck Controller and Game Capture HD60 S, and selling a Yeti Microphone Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle for $89.99.