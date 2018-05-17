Meet YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, Google’s confusing new streaming services

Streaming services are so hot right now that Google can’t have enough of them. The company unveiled two new products, including YouTube Music and YouTube Premium, that will get you access to plenty of ad-free content, including YouTube originals. Although ad-based consumption will still be a thing.

Wait, didn’t YouTube already launch paid subscriptions? Yes, yes it did. But forget all about those. What you want to focus on is YouTube Music and YouTube Premium.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music launches on May 22nd, Google explained in a blog post, “a new music streaming service made for music with the magic of YouTube: making the world of music easier to explore and more personalized than ever.”

You’re getting access to “official songs, albums, thousands of playlists and artist radio plus YouTube’s tremendous catalog of remixes, live performances, covers and music videos that you can’t find anywhere else,” all organized and personalized. That means Google will still do some data collection in the background to get you those smart music recommendations.

YouTube Music is free as long as you don’t mind ads. YouTube Music Premium, not to be confused with YouTube Premium which is something else, costs $9.99 per month. If you’re a Google Play Music subscriber, then you’re getting YouTube Music Premium for free.

Come Tuesday, YouTube Music launches in U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and South Korea, while Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will get it soon — check it out at this link.

YouTube Premium

I know this is all super confusing, so bear with me for a second. YouTube Premium isn’t YouTube Music Premium, although YouTube Music Premium is included. YouTube Premium is the new name for YouTube Red, which is YouTube’s current paid subscription service, priced at $9.99. .

YouTube Premium includes ad-free background and offline access to YouTube and YouTube Originals, on top of YouTube Music Premium. That means you have to pay $11.99 each month to get it if you’re a new member. YouTube Red members won’t be charged extra. To get YouTube Premium for $9.99, sign up for Red right now

YouTube Premium is rolling out in the same markets as YouTube Music, following the same schedule.

In Short

YouTube Music is free, with ads.

Google Play Music ($9.99) subscribers get YouTube Music Premium ($9.99) for free, which is YouTube Music with no ads. But not vice-versa.

YouTube Premium ($11.99) is the replacement of YouTube Red ($9.99) and includes YouTube Music Premium ($9.99) access.

Also, this:

Image Source: Google