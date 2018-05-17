Money can’t buy taste, but it can buy this $4,500 solar iPhone case

If you thought the $999 iPhone X was expensive, well, you ain’t seen nothing yet. A Russian accessories maker called Caviar recently unveiled a solar-powered charging case for the iPhone X that, along with the device, will set you back a whopping $4,600. The product itself is called iPhone X Tesla and comes in two configurations, 64GB and 256 GB. The 256GB model is priced at $4,800.

The product ships inside of an elegant wood box with black velvet on the interior. The case itself consists of a solar panel on the back that helps double the thickness of the iPhone X from 7.7mm to 16.2mm. Caviar says it’s only planning on making 999 of these cases and that each case will feature an engraving on the side indicating which number it represents of the entire production run.

As the name implies, the case is said to be inspired by Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and of course, Nikola Tesla. The phrase “Made on Earth by humans” is also engraved on the side of the case, the very same tag line which appears on the Tesla Roadster SpaceX shot into space a few months ago. It may also be a subtle homage to the “Designed by Apple in California” engraving that appears on some Apple products.

While the iPhone X Tesla is certainly an odd and extravagant device, a quick perusal of Caviar’s website reveals that the company has all sorts of unnecessary iPhone case designs, including a gold plated iPhone case that sells for $3,900. If that’s too pricey, there’s also a titanium iPhone 8 case that is available for the much more reasonable price of $3,200.

Some additional photos can be seen below.