‘Deadpool’ even manages to make Ikea furniture funny

It’s Deadpool 2 weekend, which likely means we’re about to see one of the funniest superhero movies ever made, considering what the first installment brought to the genre.

If you’ve already seen it, you know you’re in for plenty of unexpected jokes, including Deadpool breaking the fourth wall every chance he gets. Some of these jokes are incredibly amazing. You might not understand everything Deadpool says, but the gist of it is pretty clear.

One of the best moments of the original movie, to me, is the Ikea bit between him and his roommate, the blind-as-a-bat lady that assembles Ikea furniture for Deadpool — that’s just the preamble of the joke.

The actual Ikea conversation between Deadpool and Blind Al takes place well into the movie, at a point where you’ve had plenty of laughs already and can’t wait to see what happens next. Here’s that clip:

If you burst out laughing watching that that’s because you get the gist of it. Ikea furniture has incredibly annoying names, all Scandinavian and what not, the kind of names you’ll never remember — at least I don’t.

So when they’re dropping all those names, it’s likely the name of the Ikea products will not make any sense for most people. But the bit is still hilarious.

So let’s break down what they’re saying. And let’s do it with pictures.

Deadpool: How’s that Kullen coming along? IKEA doesn’t assemble itself, you know.

Here’s the Kullen, a $69.99 5-drawer chest that comes in black and white, depending on market (or this is the closest I could find):

Image Source: Ikea

Blind Al: You’re telling me. I don’t mind the Kullen. It’s an improvement on the Hurdal.

Ah, the Hurdal… I assume they’re talking about a variation of this one, given that it’s nowhere to be found on Ikea’s site right now:

Image Source: Ikea

Deadpool: Please. Anything’s an improvement over the Hurdal. I’d have taken an Hemnes or a Trysil over the Hurdal.

Hemnes you say? It costs $199.99 right now, a bit more expensive than the Kullen, and it also comes in white and black.

Image Source: Ikea

The Trysil, meanwhile, is more affordable at $99, but only has four drawers, but hey. it’s your money:

Image Source: Ikea

That’s what the Ikea joke is. It’s a blink, and you missed it movement in the movie that’s inconsequential to the action, other than to give Blind Al a hilarious background story. But it just proves the comedic genius of the writers. Blind people assembling Ikea furniture? Come on! And talking about different models like Ikea pros? That’s legit humor right there.

Finally, here’s Ryan Reynolds explaining why the Ikea moment simply had to happen. Can’t wait to see what Blind Al is up to in Deadpool 2.