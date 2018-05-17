The only ‘Deadpool 2’ credits scene we can talk about is the one that didn’t make the final cut

Deadpool fans surely know that the sequel launches this weekend in cinemas around the world. The movie is likely to steal Avengers: Infinity War’s top spot at the box office, and make a boatload of cash during the opening weekend.

Many of you, of course, will play a role in helping Deadpool 2 become a box office hit like its predecessor. But if you do watch the movie in a theater this weekend, make sure you don’t leave your seat when the credits start to roll out.

Yes, there are post-credits scenes in Deadpool 2. But, for the time being, we can only talk about the ones the writers cut.

While the future of the Deadpool franchise isn’t clear, the movie does have no fewer than three credits scenes, according to ScreenRant.

We’re looking at two mid-credits scenes and an end-credits song that you’ll surely want to see. It’s unclear what these scenes are supposed to tease, but the initial reactions have been great. We have no idea, however, what these scenes contain, for the time being.

However, per Uproxx the movie did have a different kind of credits scene that was cut due to negative reactions.

“Deadpool goes back and kills baby Hitler at the very end. That’s what was supposed to happen,” Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said.

“Our last moment was Deadpool saying ‘Maximum effort!’ as he goes in to throttle the baby. It does make you squeamish,” Reese said.

“There’s even a draft of that scene where we back it up even more where he’s standing over baby Hitler and says, ‘God, that is a toughie,” Wernick added. “He finds a Sharpie and draws a mustache on the baby – a little baby mustache – and says ‘Maximum effort.”

“We shot it and we put it in front of an audience. He’s got the crib and he’s standing in the German nursery and he’s leaning over the crib to do it and there was kind of this, ‘ohhhhh.’ And we thought we don’t want to leave the crowd on an ‘ohhhhh.’ So it ended up coming out.”

The writers revealed they had plenty of other ideas, including Chris Evans returning as Human Torch. These, however, were not shot.

The baby Hitler scene, however, exists and might make it to the DVD version of the movie. Or leak online. Or something.