We were too busy on Wednesday to round up the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that were on sale for free, so we spent some extra time on Thursday to pick out the cream of the crop. You'll find 10 premium apps in today's list and they've all been made available to download for free by their developers.

AR Measure

Normally $1.99.

Measure lengths and areas using only your mobile device! AR Measure is the quickest way to measure two points and area sizes. Features:

• Many modes of measurements including 4 A to B modes and 1 Area mode.

• Save your screenshots/areas in the app for later reference. Tap the Camera/Save button.

• Change the unit of measurement by tapping the “Unit” button. Tips:

• Make sure the area is well lit.

• Get close to where you are placing your points.

• Keep your movements steady.

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura

Normally $2.99.

Everyone’s favorite monkeys come rolling into SEGA Forever with the arcade to console classic now FREE on mobile! Roll around the Far East, as you tilt and steer one of four adorable monkeys through 125 themed mazes and a beautiful world of cherry blossoms. Just grab your bananas along the way to earn extra lives before time runs out. It’s so easy to play, even a monkey could do it!! Features GO BANANAS

-Play as one of 4 adorable Monkeys: AiAi, MeeMee, Baby, and GonGon JUST ROLL WITH IT: 6 Worlds, 125 Themed Stages

-Sinking Swamps, Cobalt Caverns, Ultra Heaven, Jumble Jungle and Pirate’s Ocean. Includes 10 stages from the exotic Far East World. NEVER QUIT MONKEYING AROUND

Play 4 additional Mini Games: -Monkey Target: Guide your monkey to the bull’s-eye, launch into the sky and grab as many bananas as you can.

-Monkey Golf: Monkeys play golf .. who knew? Grab your clubs and tee off with 18 holes of banana bliss.

-Monkey Bowl: One of the original mini games returns for ten frames of monkey ten-pin bowling madness!

-Monkey Base: With up to 4 players on one device, use your monkey to catch and launch orbs that your friends launch at you. Only the smartest monkey will win! (Exclusively on tablets) BREATHTAKING VISUALS

-New environmental effects that bring stunning and colorful 3D worlds to life.

GPS Navigation

Normally $0.99.

Today you receive the latest update of GPS Navigation. It contains some major enhancements. Let’s have a look: – One-box search: Benefit from this easy and intuitive way of performing a search.

– New feedback feature: The direct access from the main menu enables you to provide manual feedback, whereas audio reporting allows you to notify us of any bugs while in active navigation.

– UI improvements: Enjoy even more convenience and user friendliness.

– Fresh map data: You get another map update for free.

– Bug fixes We hope that you will like the app’s new version and would be very glad, if you decided to leave a positive rating in the App Store. In case of questions, problems or suggestions, please contact our support via e-mail (support-europe[at]telenav.com). Thanks for using GPS Navigation.

Ninja Stick Man Fighter

Normally $4.99.

Ninja Stick Fighter, Stick ‘Kungfu’ is to show.

At the core of the martial arts lies simplicity, and focus.

This is an innovative fighting game. All this is funny enough. By using full physics based animation system to simulate character’s actions.

You can control the Little Ninja, fighting and jump with his little buddy. The ninja stick man will react by real and funny actions. The simplicity of your Ninja stick-man avatar opens up a world of combat precision, in which each move must be timed for the perfect kill. No any inner purchases. You can enjoy it full.

Phantasy

Normally $1.99.

Do you have thousands of photos but most of them are wonderless? Filter + Synthesis is the greatest and most extraordinary app for turning your photos into work of art. Phantasy includes 295 delicate back photos with different styles and varied filters, make your photo from ordinary to stunning in few seconds by using special filters and synthesis. The happiest thing is that you don’t have to spend time on editing the details, everything will be done as you just choose your effect back photo. The operational process will give you an easiest experience you’ve never had. Generally, all the photos just include two parts – brighter and darker. Phantasy let you make the choice to keep the dark part or the bright part, if you keep the dark part, then you can select the brighter back image to make the perfect synthesis. * The cutting part can be resizing and moving.

* photo’s transparent is changeable.

* Filter:Hue independently for the cutting part and the back

Zombie Hunter

Normally $2.99.

FIGHT the global war on crime and become the ULTIMATE SHOOTER

AIM and SHOOT! get yourself a gun and KILL THEM ALL.

The most popular FPS game.

DOWNLOAD the app for FREE now and don’t miss amazing NEW CONTENT.

Sprocket

Normally $0.99.

Tap anywhere to leap from one pod to the next. You will always leap away from the center of the screen. Be sure not to land on the space between the pods, and don’t let yourself get pulled into oblivion at the center of the screen. Capture the fixed dot for an extra 15 points and a temporary safe zone. Capture the moving dot for an extra 30 points (and for the “hard” difficulty a momentary slowdown in time). The game includes two difficulty levels. You may also mute all music and sound effects. Both portrait and landscape orientations are supported.

Bitcoin Regrets

Normally $2.99.

Ever had regrets that you haven’t bought Bitcoin at the right time? Do you know that $100 worth of Bitcoin bought in January 2011 would’ve made you $3,700,000+ in January 2018? Now you can know exactly how much money you could’ve made!

Just Talk ~ Speech-To-Text

Normally $9.99.

Just Talk is a simple, yet powerful voice to text app that allows you to convert your speech into text in a matter of seconds. :: :: KEY FEATURES:: :: – Translate your speech into more than 40 languages.

– Send emails, texts and WhatsApp messages directly from the app.

– Tweet.

– Copy your text to use in other apps.

– Beautiful and minimalistic design. :: :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: :: – Arabic

– Czech

– Danish

– English (UK)

– English (US)

– English (Australia)

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Chinese (Hong Kong)

– Japanese

– Korean

– French (France)

– French (Canada)

– Dutch (Netherlands)

– Finnish

– German

– Greek

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Italian

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Romanian

– Russian

– Portuguese (Brazil)

– Portuguese (Portugal)

– Spanish (Spain)

– Spanish (Mexico)

– Catalan

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Just Talk uses very advanced speech recognition technology that requires an internet connection. Just Talk is the app you’ve been waiting for, and it’s finally here!

Paperlogix Document Scanner

Normally $2.99.

Get organized with Paperlogix document scanner. Powerful rules and workflows let you automatically sort, organize, and archive your scans. Take advantage of folders, tags, and convenient drag and drop. Fine tune colors, whiten backgrounds, and so much more. Capture Scans with Your Camera

• Automatic cropping detects document edges

• Correction for skew and perspective distortion

• Background whitening for clean, paper white scans

• Scan in color, grayscale, or black & white

• Scan multi-page documents

• Snap scans automatically with Auto Capture Organize Scans

• Organize with nested folders

• Create tags to quickly access your documents or folders

• Move or tag items with iOS 11 drag and drop View and Edit Scans

• Perform text recognition right on your device

• Browse multi-page scans

• Peek into scans with 3D Touch

• Merge scans

• Adjust colors, brightness, contrast, and rotation

• Whiten backgrounds

• Precision crop tool with magnifier

• Instantly revert back to your original camera images Navigate

• Instantly access recent documents

• Instantly access tagged items and favorites

• Find documents and folders with pull down search bar Automate

• Create workflows to automate common actions such as renaming, moving, or uploading documents

• Create rules to perform actions automatically

• Automatic text recognition for processing text rules

• View the status of all your automation actions

• Export and Import your workflows and rules Make Rules

• Perform actions when documents contain specific text

• Perform actions when documents are created

• Perform actions when documents are added to a folder

• Perform actions when documents are tagged Choose from Automation Actions

• Rename document

• Move to folder

• Tag document

• Upload to Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, Evernote, or OneDrive cloud services

• Save to Photos

• Compose Email

• Compose Message Share Your Scans

• Export scans as PDF documents or JPEG images

• Share to iOS, Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, Evernote, or OneDrive

• Encrypt exported PDF documents

