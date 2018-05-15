YouTube is testing an incognito mode to let you hide embarrassing searches

Incognito mode has become a standard feature for many apps and programs in recent years, starting with internet browsers. If you’ve ever wanted to conduct a search, but don’t want it to be tracked or logged, opening an incognito tab is the easiest and fastest way to do so. And now it looks like YouTube might be the next app to add to its arsenal of privacy features with a full-fledged incognito mode, according to a report from Android Police.

As the site points out, YouTube has given users the ability to mask their searches for quite some time by either going to Settings > History & privacy and pausing search and watch history, or simply by logging out before searching for a video. But a new Turn on Incognito setting has been spotted on the Android app this week.

Although it appears to still be in the testing phase as not as Android users are seeing the option, YouTube is at least considering simplifying the process by bundling Switch account and Sign out into a single setting, and giving Turn on Incognito its own spot in the Account settings menu. Here’s what happens in Incognito:

Your activity from this session will be cleared and you’ll return to the account last used when you exit Incognito or become inactive. Your activity might still be visible to your employer, school, or internet service provider.

Additionally, your subscriptions page will be empty and your profile icon will be replaced with the incognito figure that appears on Chrome in incognito mode as well. There has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding Incognito for YouTube yet, but it looks like it might at least hit Android soon.