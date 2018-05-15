Nintendo announces a free ‘Mario Tennis Aces’ demo event for Switch

After consistently releasing major blockbusters for the Switch throughout the console’s first 12 months on the market, Nintendo has slowed down in recent weeks. Other than Kirby Star Allies and Nintendo Labo, there haven’t been any big first-party releases in year two of the Switch yet, but that’s going to change next month.

Nintendo will launch Mario Tennis Aces on June 22nd, just days after E3 2018 comes to a close, but Switch owners won’t have to wait that long to get their hands on the game. This week, Nintendo revealed that it will run a Pre-Launch Online Tournament for the game from June 1st at 9 PM ET to June 3rd at 11:59 PM ET. All you have to do to join in is own a Switch, download the demo, and jump online in the two-day window.

Four playable characters will be available immediately after downloading the demo: Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser. Collect enough points and you can unlock up to five additional characters as well, but Nintendo hasn’t specified which other characters will be featured in-game. You’ll be able to compete in online matches against other players as well as in single-player matches against AI characters, but you’ll need an internet connection regardless.

In addition to providing an early look at one of the few Switch exclusives coming this summer, anyone who plays in the demo event will also gain access to Mario’s classic outfit in-game when Mario Tennis Aces launches next month. You don’t have to do anything special to get the outfit either — just download the demo and play.