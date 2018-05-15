Google One: Google Drive cloud storage gets a new name, cheaper prices

Google on Monday announced a brand new product, Google One. Well, it’s actually an old product which is getting its own new name — Google One is a lot catchier — and cheaper pricing options.

That’s right, we’re looking at a rebranding of the Google Drive cloud storage product that was already available to consumers. All existing customers will be moved to the new product later this year.

Google One is supposed to be “a simple plan for expanded storage that includes extra benefits to help you get more out of Google.” In practice, the extra cloud storage will be used exactly as it is now, for Gmail, Google Drive, and Photos. It’s just the branding that changes, and Google is adding a few extra perks for customers.

Google One also comes with a new pricing structure, from 100GB to 30TB, as follows:

15GB: Free with every Google account

100GB: $1.99 per month

200GB: $2.99 per month

2TB: $9.99 per month (down from $19.99 per month)

1TB: upgraded to 2TB at no extra cost

>2TB: prices remain the same

Google One will also get you extras including Google Play credits, and deals on select hotels — that one is really weird but ok. Google One will also come with family sharing features enabled by default, with up to five family members supported per Google One account.

What seems to be missing from Google One is the 1TB tier, which may be enough cloud storage for some Google users. Rivals including Amazon, Dropbox and Microsoft still have 1TB monthly plans in place, some people would point out. But it’s only Amazon who’s actually got a good deal for 1TB plans ($59.99 per year). Google’s 2TB plan costs just as much as Dropbox and Microsoft’s 1TB tiers.