Netflix will have 1,000 original shows and movies by the end of 2018

Catching up on all of Netflix’s original content is about to become an impossible task as the service’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said on Monday that around 1,000 originals will be streaming by the end of the year.

Speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit 2018 in New York on Monday, Sarandos said that 85% of new spending will go toward original content in 2018. In total, the company expects to spend $8 billion this year, though he wouldn’t specify the exact amount for originals versus licensed content.

That 1,000 number is obviously the highlight of the talk, but what’s especially striking is that 470 of those originals will debut between now and the end of 2018. To put that into perspective, nearly half of all original content on the most popular video streaming service in the world will roll out in the next seven months.

“The creators we’re talking to, they watch Netflix and they want to be on our network,” said the CCO. “It’s a great time to be a producer, that’s for sure.” He also noted that “the way we can secure those shows is having a great reputation with talent, having a brand people want to be associated with, and a good track record of delivering.”

Plenty of content has already been announced for the coming days and weeks (May’s lineup of new content is right here), but Sarandos revealed during his talk that 80 movies will hit Netflix this year, including cheap indie films and big blockbusters like Bright. Sarandos also said that he was surprised it took so long for other companies like Disney to jump into the streaming business, and said that Netflix still has no plans for live sports or news.