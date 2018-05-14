Apple hit with class-action lawsuit over ‘defective’ MacBook Pro keyboard

The backlash and criticism surrounding the keyboard design on Apple’s refreshed MacBook Pro continues to pick up steam. Following a petition calling for Apple to recall the notebook, the company was recently slapped with a class action lawsuit alleging that the butterfly-switch keyboard design on the MacBook Pro is inherently unreliable and prone to failure. Indeed, there have been no shortage of reports from frustrated users claiming that the new keyboard design is wonky and extremely temperamental.

The class action is being spearheaded by the law firm Girard Gibbs which notes on its website that it’s currently investigating complaints that the keyboard on Apple’s 2016 MacBook Pro design is defective.

“Owners of these laptops have reported a potential defect, which causes keys on the keyboard to become unresponsive, necessitating complete replacement of the keyboard,” the firm writes on its website.

Meanwhile, a petition calling on Apple to replace the MacBook Pro’s keyboard design with a more reliable alternative now boasts more than 23,000 signatures.

Apple has yet to officially comment on the growing criticism surrounding the MacBook Pro so it will be interesting to see what the company has to say when responding to the aforementioned class-action suit.

All told, the ongoing keyboard saga may be yet another unintended consequence of Apple’s endless obsession with making devices thinner. As the company notes on its website, the new keyboard design does allow for a more compact form factor. Still, a reliable keyboard is an absolute must for any machine, let alone the company’s flagship notebook.