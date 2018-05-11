Sony this week announced that its E3 2018 showcase will take place on Monday, June 11th at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET, but also that it may look slightly different than it has in recent years. In the most recent episode of the PlayStation Blogcast, Sony Interactive Entertainment America CEO Shawn Layden seemed to suggest that the company will veer from tradition, noting that Sony will be taking “a different angle” when it comes to this year’s showcase.

First off, the event will be highlighted by four console exclusives: Death Stranding from Kojima Productions, Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch, Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, and The Last of Us Part II from Naughty Dog. Layden says that Sony will take a “deep dive” into each of these PS4 exclusives.

“Of course, we’ll have stellar announcements from third-party publishers and independent developers, who are all busy devising innovative new experiences that will make your heart race and your emotions soar — whether you’re playing on PS4, PS4 Pro, or PS VR,” Layden added in a blog post on the PlayStation Blog.

Layden also clarified on the Blogcast that there will be no hardware announcements at this year’s E3. While Sony is undoubtedly planning out the future of the PlayStation brand, the PS4 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

As always, the PlayStation showcase will stream live online from a variety of platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and live.playstation.com. Presumably there will still be a stage event that press and fans will be able to attend as well, but invites for the showcase have yet to go out, so it’s unclear at this time.