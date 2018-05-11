Deadpool apologizing to David Beckham is the best thing you’ll see all day

We’re in the final stretch, Deadpool fans. The movie we’ve all been waiting for will soon be released. That’s right, the sequel is almost upon us, which means it’s time to watch even more hilarious Deadpool shenanigans. After teaming up with Celine Dion for an amazingly hilarious music video, Deadpool now hired David Beckham to promote the upcoming Deadpool 2 movie. Also, to apologize.

In the first Deadpool movie, Deadpool insults the former soccer player in one of the film’s hilarious scenes. “You ever heard David Beckham speak?” Deadpool says. “It’s like he mouth-sexed a can of helium.”

Beckham is watching that particular scene in the new clip when a deluge of Deadpool apologies assault him. First it’s text messages, and when those don’t work, Deadpool himself comes to Beckham’s home.

When all else fails, Ryan Reynolds, in full Deadpool gear and with a soccer t-shirt on top, offers Beckham tickets to the upcoming World Cup. The fact that he’s wearing what appears to be a Canadian soccer team shirt with the name Deadpool and number 2 on it is just glorious.

“I can’t wait to not watch Italy play the Netherlands,” he tells the soccer star, mentioning two countries that recently failed to qualify for this summer’s tournament.

Beckham accepts the apology with a huge twist. In his opinion, Reynolds should really apologize for a slew of movies he made before Deadpool. The whole thing is hilarious, and you can watch it in full below:

The movie launches next Friday in cinemas around the world.