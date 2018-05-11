It’s Friday, which means you’ve got one last roundup to enjoy this week of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. There are eight apps to check out in today’s list, and they’re all free downloads right now. That could change at any moment though, so be sure to grab them for free while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Hotspot VPN Unlimited Proxy

Normally $5.99.

Best totally UNLIMITED FREE VPN Proxy servers for all users!

This is the elite version for HOTSPOT VPN, just be faster and faster!

No ADs, no bandwidth limits, no registration or set up required. online security is just 1 click away. Blazing Fast, Ultra Secure, Stable connect, Easy-To-Use interface & Instant Setup HOTSPOT VPN, the fastest & the most reliable VPN service to watch HD videos online, while keeping you 100% safe & secure online. Features:

– Lightning fast connect within 1 second, ultra smooth to watch HD videos online

– Worldwide server coverage with unlimited bandwidth & easy switches

– Stable connection as long as you want

– Incognito browsing for your online security

– East-to-use interface, online security is only one click away

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

XYZ Translate

Normally $19.99.

XYZ Translate is a very quick way to translate any page to any language while not leaving your Safari browser at all. The translations are powered by Google and are 99% accurate. Just 2 taps to translate any page. The app supports 50+ languages and is very simple to use.

WTHR – today’s weather app

Normally $0.99.

The app shows the weather for right here and right now. Tomorrow’s forecast can be iffy – we only show the weather forecast for today. This way you have realistic expectations and don’t get disappointed by inaccurate predictions. No information overload – just the current weather conditions. The temperature display is available in Celsius and Fahrenheit. Awards:

ProductHunt, Trending Weather Apps, 200 Upvotes Ryan Roberts: “Minimalism at its best.”

Joseph Wood: “Beautiful UI. I see an Apple Design Award in your future!”

Jordan Littman: “Interesting concept. The handwriting adds to its simplicity.”

Steven Law: “Love, dead simple, just perfect!”

Pedro Pinto: “Raw and funny, I love it”

Splashtop Wired XDisplay HD

Normally $6.99.

**** Use your iPad as an extra monitor to your MAC or PC! ****

**** Developed by the Creator of Splashtop Remote Desktop, the #1 iOS Business App Developer, with over 20 million users! **** *** Please contact us at http://support-xdisplay.splashtop.com/home if you have any problem extending or mirroring your computer screen to your iPad. The App Store does not offer a way for us to respond to user issues. ***

Splashtop Wired XDisplay turns an iPad into an extra display for your computer, enhancing productivity. FEATURES

* High Performance (1080P or retina display at 60fps)

* Support for Windows 7 default Aero desktop theme featuring translucent windows

* Auto orientation when iPad is turned (works in both landscape and portrait modes)

* Ability to choose the position of your extended display relative to the computer

* Secure wired connection Simple Setup

1. Download Splashtop Wired XDisplay (this app)

2. Download and run the FREE Splashtop Wired XDisplay Agent on your MAC or PC at http://www.splashtop.com/wiredxdisplay

3. Connect your iPad to MAC or PC using a lightning or 30 pin cable Computer Supported

* Windows 7, 8, 10, and later

* MAC OSX 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, 10.11, 10.12 and later

LIMITATIONS

* Currently only supports computers with at least one unused video display output

* When Windows Aero is disabled, certain functions might not be available

To learn more: http://www.splashtop.com/wiredxdisplay

Backgammon Premium

Normally $1.99.

Play the #1 Backgammon on the App Store! Now with the best online Backgammon experience with background match-making and two ways to play online: Turn-based gameplay or live games via Game Center. Challenge your friends, play against random opponents, compete for leaderboard glory, and earn achievements. – – – – – – ** Recommended by MacWorld as a Top Download for your iPhone, iPod Touch, or iPad in their November 2010 issue. ** “Backgammon Premium is the crème-de-la-crème ‘gammon’” 9 out of 10 stars Appaddicts.com! ** Nominated for “best dice game of 2009 in the 2009 Best App Ever Awards hosted by bestappever.com! – – – – – – Backgammon is believed to have started in Persia, eventually finding its way to Britain with the Roman conquest in the 1st century and was played by Emperor Claudius who even had his carriage equipped with a playing board! It became such a gambling mania that it was declared illegal under the Republic. Playing on the history of the game, there are 6 visually pleasing, rich board designs; Egyptian, Roman, Medieval, Victorian, Modern and Classic. We also offer, out of the box, two classic game variations: “Old English” and Nackgammon. “Old English” is the most popular game variation in England. Nackgammon is a more challenging variation designed to add more creativity and skill to the game. With integrated Bluetooth Peer-to-Peer support you can play with your friends over Bluetooth with no network required! You can also play against the computer in either Easy, Medium or Hard difficulties, or play with a friend on a single device. Features:

– Two ways to play online: Turn-based or live with Game Center

– Background match-making: search for opponents while you play!

– Single Player Games (with Easy, Medium, Hard or, soon, with our brand-new Expert player)

– Match support! Play to 3, 5, 9 or 15 points with Doubling. Matches use the Crawford Rule

– On the phone Multiplayer and Bluetooth peer to peer games

– Move-Assist, highlights available moves

– Unlimited “Undo” in single-player games

– Extensive game statistics

– Designed for iPhone & iPad

Touch & Translate

Normally $1.99.

With Touch & Translate, you will be able to translate words and phrases in your safari browser between over 50 languages with just a touch. Translations between the following languages are supported:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

Lucy Unicorn – Animated

Normally $0.99.

Lucy the Unicorn is here to make your messages magical.

20 animated Stickers!

