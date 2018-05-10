OnePlus teases ‘Fast AF’ OnePlus 6 early sale just as more renders leak

We’ve got less than a week to go until the OnePlus 6 becomes official, but that doesn’t mean we’re done seeing teasers and leaks in anticipation of the next OnePlus handset. Renders based on the purported CAD design of the phone, but it’s not like we don’t know how this iPhone X clone will look like. OnePlus already showed us the notch, and a series of leaked images showed us a working OnePlus 6 unit in the wild.

The more interesting news about the OnePlus 6 is that sales are about to start in India well ahead of the handset’s May 16th launch date.

Created by Compare Ninja and @OnLeaks, the following clip shows us 3D renders created using leaked CAD designs.

We’ve got the all-screen design with top notch and bottom chin, dual-lens camera on the back and rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. Nothing new to see here.

What’s really exciting, if you live in India and love OnePlus phones, is that you’ll be able to pre-order the phone from May 13th through May 16th, just ahead of the phone’s official introduction — due to time zone differences, it’ll be May 17th in India when the phone launches.

OnePlus updated its Amazon page with information about its “OnePlus Fast AF Sale” promo.

Before you get started, you should get Amazon Prime. That’s the only way to get access to the early OnePlus 6 sale.

Once that’s done, you’ll be able to buy a gift card worth Rs. 1,000 that can be used towards the purchase of the OnePlus 6 on May 21st and May 22nd. Here’s how it’ll work, per xda-developers:

Purchase the OnePlus 6 Amazon.in e-Gift card worth Rs. 1,000 during the “Fast AF” sale on Amazon.in betwen May 13th-16th. Redeem the Gift card on Amazon.in for the purchase of the device on May 21st and May 22nd to receive the complimentary cashback of Rs. 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance. This effectively gives buyers a value of Rs. 2,000 with the purchase of a Rs. 1,000 Gift Card. Buyers will also get extended warranty of 3 months over and above the existing 1 year warranty on the phone.

International OnePlus fans will have to wait a few more days for preorder information for their markets India, of course, is also the only market where an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 version will be on sale come mid-May.