Avengers will probably die for real when the ‘Infinity War’ adventure is over

Some of our favorite Avengers do die in Infinity War, and that should absolutely not be a spoiler. It’s a “war” movie, and we can’t have a war without casualties. However, the Avengers 4 movies set to premiere next May will surely bring some of them back. And then some of them will die for real.

I’m not going to tell you who died and who survived the first battle with Thanos — check out this link to find out. In fact, I’m not even going to spoil the movie at all for you in what follows.

Just a few days ago, Infinity War writers told us that the deaths we just witnessed in the movie are real and we should deal with them right now, rather than expect the characters to return to life in the next Avengers installment. I’m not sure I trust them entirely, but then again, I have no inside knowledge of what’s coming next. But I do believe that some of the Avengers are going to die real deaths in the next movie.

First of all, I’d be very disappointed if all of them survive. I was sad to see Han Solo go in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the moment made a lot of sense too. Most importantly, however, Disney just signaled that it’s working with Marvel on the next set of superhero movies, and on franchises beyond Avengers.

That’s an indirect confirmation that the Avengers storyline must come to some sort of end. And I do believe that killing off some Avengers for good is a sure way to kill their franchises and cripple future Avengers movies.

Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, and said the companies are thinking “about life after Avengers,” including a new franchise to carry the MCU.

“We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade,” Iger said, according to Business Insider. “I’m guessing that we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers.”

Iger did not reveal any details about Avengers 4 and added that Disney looking into other potential Marvel franchises “doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t see more Avengers down the road.” Then again, the Marvel universe is vast enough to offer us stories beyond Tony Stark and his pals. Not to mention the fact that we’d eventually be bored with seeing the same characters save the world over and over.