This LEGO machine will make you breakfast and maybe mess it up sometimes

Breakfast is the most overlooked meal of the day, and it’s due to the simple fact that many of us just don’t have a lot of time in the mornings. You have to drag yourself out of bed after snoozing your alarm for an hour, attempt a shower while still half-asleep, and then try to find an outfit that isn’t wrinkled in the laundry basket or stained with BBQ sauce (just me?). A YouTuber by the name of The Brick Wall attempted to solve this problem in the best possible way: by building a LEGO machine that handles the messy stuff.

The complex creation, which is called simply “LEGO Breakfast Machine,” can fry bacon, crack eggs, and even do a bit of scrambling if you’re in the mood. Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Will it actually save you any time? Debatable. Is it amazing? You bet it is.

I don’t even want to think of the trial and error that went into building this impressive machine, but the end result is a system that does a pretty good job of handling an order of bacon and eggs. It can effortlessly crack an egg, apply salt and pepper, and it uses a built-in spatula to place the food on the plate. It’s not particularly speedy, but it’s pretty good at what it does.

The Brick Wall demonstrates a couple of different “orders” in the video, including sunny side up and scrambled eggs. The portions are small but the food does look perfectly edible at the end, and the fact that it was made by a LEGO machine wouldn’t stop me from chowing down.

The cool factor is pretty high here, but the machine probably won’t save you any time if you’re trying to make a quick meal. It can’t turn on your stove — it’s not automated, so it can’t do much without you telling it what to do — and the tedium of getting the machine to grab salt and pepper shakers and “scramble” the eggs looks like it might make me pull my hair out. Nevertheless, it’s an incredible build and probably a whole lot of fun to play around with.