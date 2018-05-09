E3 2018: Borderlands 3, Rage 2, Gears of War 5 and more listed on Walmart’s site

In what could be one of the most substantial E3 leaks of all time (or a very odd prank), Walmart Canada put listings on its website this morning for several unannounced games, including Just Cause 4, Borderlands 3, Rage 2, NBA 2K19 and Lego DC Villains. Many of the games haven’t even been hinted at by their developers.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a retailer has revealed the existence of a game before the developer announces it, nor would it be the first time a retailer made a mistake and listed a game that doesn’t exist. We won’t know where this incident falls on the spectrum until E3 2018 begins next month, but there are some blatant errors that give us pause. For example, Forza Horizons 5 is on the list, but Forza Horizon (no s) 4 hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

Other mistakes include a spelling error on Lego DC “Villans” and a listing for Dragon Quest 2, which is an NES game released in 1990. That last one could be a placeholder for Dragon Quest Builders 2, which is a real game that Square Enix expects to launch before the end of the year. The mistakes aren’t enough to make us discount the leak entirely, but I’m not going to set $60 aside to preorder “Forza Horizons 5” later this year either.

Walmart CA listings https://t.co/MhwlNGn6s1

Just Cause 4

Splinter Cell

Dragon Quest 2 (PS4/XBO)

LEGO DC Villans

Borderlands 3

Rage 2

Gears of War 5

Forza Horizons 5

Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/TF0mxnxkES — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 9, 2018

Plus, the error-free listings aren’t that outlandish. Borderlands 3 has been discussed by developer Gearbox Software on more than one occasion, The Coalition has likely been working on a follow-up to the well-received Gears of War 4, we know a new Assassin’s Creed is at the very least in development, and Lego DC Villains has been rumored for months. Many of the other games listed have already been announced by their publishers.

It’s worth noting that the developers of Rage had some fun with the inclusion of the unannounced sequel:

Providing this leak is legitimate, even partially so, some of the biggest publishers in the industry aren’t going to have nearly as many surprises to announce at E3 2018 as they expected. The show begins on June 12th, 2018.