There are still a few paid iPhone and iPad apps you can download for free in yesterday’s post, but those sales are bound to end soon. Looking for even more freebies? We’ve got 10 fresh iOS apps for you to check out on Wednesday, and you’ll find them all listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Subscribe to our feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published, and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Thumb Web Browser

Normally $4.99.

Do you feel that browsing the daily website is not easy? Now use this application to become easy! Use thumbs to easily navigate your daily website! Function:

1. Use the thumb to quickly browse the site.

2. Can edit 12 websites (web pages). Features:

(1) Streamlined UI design, saving load resources to read web pages more quickly.

(2) To save operating time (the site does not open and close the window)

(3) Previous / Next button.

(4) URL input column.

(5) Refresh button.

(6) Share screen button.

(7) Support for vertical and horizontal display mode. Quickstart:

(1) Click the upper left button to edit 12 daily websites.

(2) Start dragging the bottom scroll bar to access the site.

(3) Previous page, Next page button and Share and refresh button.

(4) Click the upper right button to enter the URL

Download Thumb Web Browser

BuyMilk: Lists in iMessage

Normally $0.99.

Create and send beautiful shared lists inside Мessages app. Forgot to add something? Just edit your existing list. So everything is always up to date. BuyMilk is located in app drawer in the Messages app:

1. Open an existing conversation thread in Messages or start a new conversation.

2. Tap on the App Store icon next to the conversation box.

3. Then tap on the four dots to open your app drawer.

4. Tap on BuyMilk icon. If you don’t see it in Message app check the Manage tab in Message app:

1. Open the app drawer in Messages app and tap (+).

2. Tap the Manage tab and turn on BuyMilk. CREATING LISTS

– Open BuyMilk in Messages app.

– Add new items to the list.

– Tap Send and send your list to the conversation. EDITING LISTS

– BuyMilk must be installed.

– Tap on existing BuyMilk list in your conversation.

– Swipe left to edit or add new items.

– Send your list back to the conversation.

– After sending list updates automatically.

Download BuyMilk: Lists in iMessage

Final Draft Mobile

Normally $9.99.

The makers of Final Draft – the #1-selling screenwriting software in the world – now bring you the Final Draft Mobile™ app for iPad and iPhone. Final Draft Mobile™ lets you write, edit and read Final Draft scripts on your iPad or iPhone. Create new scripts or edit existing ones with easy-to-use features such as Tab and Enter navigation, ScriptNotes™, SmartType™, and more. Easily move your Final Draft 10 scripts from desktop to iPad or iPhone and back again via iCloud, Dropbox, or email. Your scripts will appear perfectly paginated and formatted to industry standards every time. FREE FEATURES:

• Go paperless and carry all your scripts with you everywhere you go

• Send or share your Final Draft FDX file between multiple platforms and always be on the same page with Dropbox or iCloud

• Character Highlighting allows you to keep track of your characters for table reads or character development

• Add, color-code, label, and edit ScriptNotes™ or General Notes

• Perfectly paginates to US Letter and standard European (A4) page sizes

• Send feedback directly through the app IN-APP PURCHASE ENABLES:

• Easily change script elements with classic Tab and Enter functionality or through the Elements bar (iPad) or Menu (iPhone)

• SmartType™ remembers your character names, scene headings and more

• Shows Active or Collated Revisions with Colored Pages

• Multi-page Title Pages are supported for TV production scripts

• Search your entire script for characters, locations, or other script elements

• Saves the last page you’re working on to get back to work quickly

• Scripts written in 14 different languages appear exactly as they do in the desktop application

• iPhone Page View shows 100% accurate Final Draft pagination, formatting, and line breaking

• Bluetooth keyboard support

• Professionally formatted TV, Film, and Stageplay templates to help get you started

• Automatic More’s and Continued’s

• Includes production features like Scene Numbering, Omit Scenes, Colored and Locked Pages

• Quickly switch from one revision set to another

• Export scripts to PDF via Dropbox, iCloud, or email

• Track key information with Cast Reports, Scene Reports, Location Reports, and more

• iPhone Scene Navigator allows you to easily jump to different scenes in your script

• Access all of the tools you need while maintaining context in your script in the iPhone Tools Menu

• Header and Footer editor TESTIMONIALS:

“Where has this been all my career?!? I put it through its paces doing a rewrite on the go-go-go. Does a great job. This is a real step forward! What more do you need on the road? (Maybe a chauffeur?)” David Seidler – Writer / Academy Award® winner

The King’s Speech, By Dawn’s Early Light, Tucker: The Man and His Dream…

Download Final Draft Mobile

Hex Gem Defense

Normally $0.99.

This is a super addicting tactical gem defense game.

In the battle of “Hex Gem Defense”, your mission is more than building up different towers and you need to choose different gems for your towers to enhance your battle. This has made the game so special. Six different kinds of towers, six different kinds of gems, eccentric monsters, powerful gem effects. In hard mode and endless mode, Bosses will blow your mind. Well balanced tower and gem are the key to your victory. If you are a lover of defense games, or you are a progamer of tactics, this game has to be your choice. Features: • Powerful Gem System: Different gem can provide different attacking effects. Choose the right gems is the key to victory. • Complex Strategy: Create the maze by build towers in specified locations. The further the monsters walk, the closer the victory is. • Different Towers: 6 powerful towers. Upgrade the towers and enable their unique skills. • Cute But Strong Monsters: Monster’s skills are drastically enabled. Destroy the BOSS first is the most important. •Ladder Mode:In stage of Ladder, monster tends to be more changeable with super power, encouraging the player to make more progress in score, to share the joy and beating competitor.

Download Hex Gem Defense

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event or iPhone calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

Download Week Calendar Widget Pro

Archives

Normally $2.99.

Archives is an unarchiving app for your iPhone or iPad that can open pretty much any archive file in existence. It is based on the extremely popular Mac OS X app “The Unarchiver”. It can open files that have been mailed to you, files you encounter on the web, or even files from your computer through iTunes file sharing. It lets you preview the files inside archives, such as text, images or music. If you have another app installed that can open a file, Archives can also use that app to open contained files. As it is based on The Unarchiver, it can handle a large number of different archive formats: Common formats like Zip, RAR, 7-zip, Tar, Gzip and Bzip2, as well as older formats like StuffIt, DiskDoubler, LZH, ARJ and ARC. It can also handle other kinds of formats, like CD and DVD images such as ISO, BIN, MDF, NRG and CDI, many Windows self-extracting EXE files, and can even extract media from Flash SWF files and images from PDF files. See the program home page for a full list.

Download Archives

Memorize texts, lyrics, poems

Normally $2.99.

The fastest way to learn any text. Progressively hides words until all are gone! Wanna learn lyrics, poems, texts, speeches, movie or stage lines by heart, in no time? Memy lets you learn texts by heart ultra fast, by gradually hiding words. How?

Read the text aloud a few times, and then hit the “hide” button: a few random words will be blanked out. Your challenge is then to read aloud again, trying to remember the words that are hidden. If you can’t, display more words again. But as soon as you can comfortably read the text, without any hesitation, hide more words to increase the difficulty and challenge your brain even more. Once no word is visible, you will know the text by heart! Since your brain only has to learn a few words at a time and the difficulty increases gradually, you’ll be able to learn entire texts by focusing a few minutes -a task that might have taken you hours without this technique. Extra features:

– Let your text auto-scroll! Click the play button, click again to stop. Adjust the speed using the control buttons.

– Long press on the text, and all the words will reappear while you hold your finger on the screen.

– Shake your device for extra options. Are you ready to learn dozens of texts by heart? PS: You will need to type texts into your library. Do not worry, you can copy-paste from anywhere :-)

Download Memorize texts, lyrics, poems

Riddles – Guess the answer

Normally $1.99.

Do you think you’re a good thinker? Only a genius can figure out these riddles! That’s right. It’s time to warm up your brain and check out some of the best riddles, guaranteed to make you think, probably get frustrated when you see the answer, and then think, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

If nothing else, they’re great to share with your friends so you can sound super smart.

Download Riddles – Guess the answer

Minibudget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Establish a budget, record and manage your expenses by category. “Shall we help to manage the couples dating spending(expenses)?” This was the idea that we started the Minibudget project. Minibudget is a simple account book as household budget, subtract the expenses from the budget.

It can be used as build plans, managing budget, travel expenses, simple account book. There is also “expected expenditure” feature to help more convenient use. You can simulate the dating and travel expenses in advance, and it can be used as a checklist when you go to shopping. – Convenient manage the budget

– Manage spending by Category

– Check spending list more easily by graphs

– Intuitive user interface (Intuitive design) We’ve been thinking how we give you the most easiest way to use in this universe and more intuitive user interface that gives you fun feelings.

Download Minibudget Pro

Fresh Emojis

Normally $0.99.

This is a Sticker App.

Included are very much different Stickers, like Trollfaces, Thug life and other Stickers. It´s one App for all.

If you miss something just write us. We can`t show you Screenshots of the most Stickers here in the AppStore. But if you download the App, visit our Instagram page, or if you visit our website, you will see all our great Stickers.

visit us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freshemojiapp/

Instagram: freshemojiapp

Download Fresh Emojis