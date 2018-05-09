‘Avengers: Infinity War’ writers just explained one more mystery

More and more Avengers: Infinity War secrets are being explained by its creators every day, but don’t expect any real answers concerning the upcoming Avengers 4 movie. In case you haven’t seen Disney’s massive hit yet, you should know several spoilers follow below, so better avoid this mystery until you see the movie.

In a previous post, I told you that the most heart-breaking Infinity War scene for me isn’t the ending. It’s the one where you realize Tony Stark has been carrying a stupid flip phone everywhere he went ever since he received it from Steve Rogers. It symbolizes the great relationship between the two, in spite of their differences, as well as Stark’s hope that things will be fixed down the road following the events of Civil War.

That reunion never comes in Infinity War, and Stark and Rogers will have to wait for some sort of closure. What’s worse, both of them are left alive after the Thanos massacre without knowing if the other one survived.

However, Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who already instructed us to deal with the deaths in the movie as if they’re real and permanent, told Yahoo Movies that they had planned a scene where the two superhero friends would have patched things up.

“Our first sort of wonky draft [had] the idea that they had to get back in the same room together and deal with that,” McFeely said. “[But it] meant that you’re slowing down your Thanos [Infinity] Stones [quest] to deal with other threats from other movies. And that became, as much as we wanted to do, and as many times as we wrote those scenes, it became clear that this movie needed to be propulsive and be about Thanos and what he represented to the Avengers.”

“It feels like an advantage now,” McFeely added, and I could not agree more. “You can make the argument that because of Civil War, because they are so fractured, they are not prepared for when Thanos comes. And is there a chance that had the Avengers been one happy family, could they have fought him off?”

The Iron Man-Captain America relationship might be critical for the future of the universe in Avengers 4, but we’ll have to wait until next May to find out.