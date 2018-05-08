This is one of the best MacBook Pro sales we’ve ever seen

The MacBook Pro is, despite all my jesting, a very good laptop. If someone gave me one (and a small mountain of dongles) I would be an extremely happy blogger. But its price is also astronomically high compared to the legion of sub-$1,000 Windows and Chrome laptops that do most of the same things for much cheaper.

So when B&H substantially slashes the price of some of the best-specced MacBook Pros that you can buy, it’s a good time to re-evaluate your monetary priorities and go on shopping spree.

AppleInsider has arranged a series of one-day discounts from Apple authorized resellers B&H and Adorama. Although it’s not quite the same as buying directly from Apple, authorized resellers can get you all the same perks, and more importantly, are more willing to run serious discounts.

The most interesting machine on sale is the 13″ MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage for $1,269. That’s $230 off the usual $1,499 price, and although this machine doesn’t have the touch bar along the top that Apple’s new MacBook Pros are famous for, it’s still a fantastic laptop inside.

The site has also worked out a discount with Adorama of $400 off the loaded 15″ MacBook Pro with touch bar, 3.1GHz Intel processor, 1TB of storage, and discrete Radeon 560 graphics. Both discounted models are in Space Grey, and you’ll need to read through the details of the discount on AppleInsider to get the full savings.