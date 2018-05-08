Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day 2018: How to get a free ice cream cone today

What better way to celebrate the beginning of spring than with free ice cream? Häagen-Dazs Free Cone Day is today, May 8th, and all you have to do is walk into a participating Häagen-Dazs shop to join in on the fun. From the hours of 4 PM to 8 PM local time, you can get a free mini cone of your choice of flavor free of charge.

The best part of the deal is that there are no catches. You don’t have to print out a coupon or say a secret phrase, and you don’t have to buy anything else first to take advantage of the offer. Just visit your closest store, get the free cone, and enjoy. You can find the closest Häagen-Dazs store to you at https://www.haagendazs.us/locator.

“We dedicated this Free Cone Day to our buzziest workers- the honey bees,” the retailer explains. “In recent years, the honey bee population has been disappearing at an alarming rate, affecting pollination and putting our food system at risk. For the past decade, Häagen-Dazs has been a big defender of honey bees who help us create our most beloved flavors like Strawberry, Rocky Road and Mango. As a part of the “Häagen-Dazs loves Honey Bees Initiative” , we hope to give our flying friends some much needed recognition this Free Cone Day.”

Remember, the deal is only available between 4-8 this afternoon, so get to Häagen-Dazs soon if you want a cone.