2018 Google Play Awards winners announced ahead of Google I/O keynote

Google’s I/O keynote is almost upon us, the company’s major developer event of the year where Google will unveil some of its newest innovations when it comes to software. Android P, of course, will be one of the main highlights of the event, as Google is bound to introduce some of the most important features for Android going forward. And because this is an event for developers, Google will talk about how its latest Android features can be used in the future generation of Android apps.

While you wait for more Android P secrets to be unveiled — the update is available in beta right now, so we do know a few things about it going into I/O 2018 — you might be interested to discover the best Android apps of the year, as Google hosted the other day its third annual Google Play Award ceremony.

Here are this year’s 2018 Google Play awards winners. :

Standout Well-Being App: Simple Habit

Best Accessibility Experience: Be My Eyes

Best Social Impact: Khan Academy

Standout Indie: Old Man’s Journey

Best Community Building Game: Episode

Best AR or VR Experience: BBC Earth: Life in VR

Standout Build for Billions Experience: Flipkart

Standout Startup: Canva

Best Breakthrough Hit: Empires & Puzzles

You can check out all these apps, as well as the other finalists by visiting this link. The main Google I/O keynote meanwhile will start at 8:00 AM PT (11:00 AM ET) and will be streamed online.