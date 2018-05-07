New music feature may make Instagram Stories even more addicting

One of the smartest things Instagram ever did was roll out Instagram Stories, the idea for which was essentially lifted from Snapchat. That aside, Instagram Stories was an immediate hit as it quickly amassed hundreds of millions of users. In fact, the total number of active Instagram Stories users now stands above 300 million, with more than half of Instagram’s user base now using the video-centric feature.

Interestingly enough, Instagram Stories has become such an integral part of the overall user experience that some seasoned Instagram users have complained that their regular Instagram feed has become far less interesting as a result of everyone focusing on video. Now comes word that Instagram Stories may soon become even more engaging and addicting.

According to a report from TechCrunch, code found within the Android app suggests that users will soon be able to add music to their Instagram Stories.

Instagram is preparing to let you add music to your Stories, judging by code found inside its Android app. “Music stickers” could let you search for and add a song to your posts, thanks to licensing deals with the major record labels recently struck by Facebook.

Recall, Facebook as of March of this year had inked licensing deals with all of the major record labels, including Warner, Universal, and Sony. In turn, users who upload content to any of Facebook’s platforms no longer have to worry about uploaded videos being taken down on account of copyright violations.

Beyond that, the ability for users to seamlessly add music to their Instagram Stories should only make the feature more popular among users.