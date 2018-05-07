Bill Gates calls Apple ‘amazing,’ Hell reportedly freezing over

It’s been something of a whirlwind few days for Apple. Just about a week ago, analysts would have had you believe that the iPhone X was a complete disappointment and that the company was struggling to regain its competitive edge. When Apple released its earnings report on Tuesday afternoon, however, the data conveyed a completely different story. Not only did iPhone sales for the March quarter come in strong, but Tim Cook boasted during a subsequent earnings conference call that the iPhone X was the most popular iPhone model for every single week during the quarter.

“Since we split the line with the launch of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in 2014,” Cook added, “this is the first cycle in which the top of the line iPhone model has also been the most popular.”

In the days following Apple’s earnings report, shares of the company saw a significant boost when legendary investor Warren Buffett revealed that Berkshire Hathaway picked up 75 million shares of Apple during the March quarter.

Joining in on the party, Bill Gates today also had some kind words for Apple, calling the company ‘amazing’ during a CNBC interview earlier today.

“Apple’s an amazing company, and the multiple’s not gigantic,” Gates explained. “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all.”

“I think Warren has applied great thinking there,” Gates added. “It’s not like a tech speculative company where it’s still losing money or anything.”

Of course, it’s worth noting that Gates and Buffett are reportedly great friends. Additionally, Gates has been a Berkshire Hathaway board member for more than 10 years.

And speaking of Buffett, he heaped even more praise on Apple earlier today.

“I clearly like Apple. We buy them to hold,” Buffett said on CNBC today. “We bought about 5 percent of the company. I’d love to own 100 percent of it. … We like very much the economics of their activities. We like very much the management and the way they think.”