We’re kicking off the new week with a solid list of seven paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time. As always, we have no control over when these free downloads will stop being free, so grab anything that looks appealing as soon as you can.

VisuCaller

Normally $1.99.

VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It can also scan contact information which can be saved to your device’s contacts or an app list. Simply move the viewfinder over information and once scanned it appears in the list. The ability to scan individual lines allows contact information to be gathered from anywhere, not just what fits on a business card. It also means it will work for text that is large or small. Very small text can be scanned using the zoom support. For the phone tab, a viewfinder is used to enclose data to be scanned and phone numbers detected from the data are displayed in a list. If a number is detected multiple times quickly, the App will highlite it in green and can automatically call it (if enabled in settings). If you wish to review before calling, you simply tap the phone number to call. You can edit phone numbers in the list to add prefix codes or correct errors. For the contacts tab, a viewfinder is used to enclose data to be scanned and detected information is displayed in a list. The list shows hints of the types of contact information that can be scanned and you scan only the data you desire. If data is detected multiple times in succession, the App will highlite it in green, which is an indication the data has a high probability of being accurate. Specific list rows can be selected which will bias the scanner to the particular data expected for the list row, which can improve detection ability. If you simply want to scan data but not save it, you simply tap the item once scanned to get map directions, email or browse a website. The list tab permits managing personal lists in the app. This is handy for information you may want to note but not necessarily save in your device’s contacts to avoid cluttering. For example, you may take a trip once, need various pieces of contact information available but once the trip is finished, you may never need that information again. You can simply delete the list when the trip is done. This is much easier than going through your contacts and deciding what you need to delete. Common user interactions are :

– tap viewfinder to refocus

– swipe across viewfinder to clear list data and rescan

– drag list handle up/down to stop/start camera scanning

– double tap viewfinder to cycle zoom levels ( 1.0, 1.5, 2.0, 1.0 …)

– drag bottom right viewfinder corner to resize

– tap a list item to action ( make a call, browse a website, email, get map directions)

– hold a list item to edit Note that this app uses OCR technology and only works with printed English text (not handwritten text) and cannot guarantee information is always scanned without errors. If the printed text is clear, characters are not touching or overlapping, it will very often detect correctly.

Download VisuCaller

ChipPhoto

Normally $1.99.

ChipPhoto is one of the best photo apps that allows you to cut your photos into 4×4 to 20×20 square pieces. Each of the pieces can move to any spot of the picture and they are all size adjustable. After carefully adjusting and rearranging the little pieces, the seemed-to-be ordinary picture has been given a new life!! The new photo cannot be more interesting, amusing and fun. ChipPhoto can not only provide a new way of editing your pictures, giving whole new different looks, but also can be as jigsaw games for children.

Download ChipPhoto

Armada Commander

Normally $1.99.

Armada Commander is a fusion of space strategy game with elements of tower defense, where players deploy & command their Emperial fleet to engage with alien foes in epic space battles for the liberation of Omegus Galaxy ! Armada Commander offers an exciting blend of real time ship building, fleet management and battles with 12 different alien races over 32 different sectors of the Omegus Galaxy. You will have to strategically build and deploy Emperial fleet continuously to counter multiple waves of hostile forces in each sector. Hyperjump to hostile sectors and complete missions like destroy space jump inhibitors, capture space canons or salvage lost command stations to lead your forces to victory. Game Features: – •12 different space environments to explore with vivid backgrounds.

•More than 150 different enemy ships ranging from battleships to assault fighters.

•Real-time ship production with Manual/AI controlled targeting mechanism.

•Variety of weapon systems including bullets, plasma, missile and laser canons.

•Hours of game play with each sector having 8-9 enemy waves to challenge your skills.

•4 different graphics preset to support multiple devices.

•Leader-boards and achievements to compete with players globally.

Download Armada Commander

PhotoSynthesis

Normally $1.99.

【PhotoSynthesis】 allows you to composite several photos into one photo to create the effect similar to repeated exposure. It’s easy to operate; what’s more, you’ll definitely find lots of fun along the way! Product Feature: *Just by simply smearing the screen to keep the part that you’d like to highlight and combine with another photo of your choice. *Level of transparency of every photo can be adjusted. *Synthesized photos can be mailed out or can be saved in the photo album *Synthesized photos can be use as the new base picture and then can be composited with another photo *Synthesized photos allow you to Move,and resize the upper photo 1. First select a photo to be the base picture

2. Then select another photo, smearing the screen to keep the part you’d like to keep highlight

3. Adjust the level of transparency of both pictures Ability to move, to zoom in/out, and rotate the upper photo ! Operation is fast and easy by just three simple steps. Repeat the process if you’d like to add a third photo [Filters] Filters: Hue, Saturation, Contrast , Brightness, Blur, Sharpen, Transparency

12 Styles filters: Black and White, Sepia, Pencil drawing…etc.

Download PhotoSynthesis

Escape! Drone

Normally $3.99.

Escape! Drone – Escape room game. Find the way to escape. A father is in a trouble… The father is looking for his son, but he finds a strange drone instead. The drone shinks him and brings him to an unknown place. How can he get back? There are 4 chapters in the escape game. You can have 3 profiles to play. Some mathematical quastions you need to solve. Searching objects to solve puzzles. Enjoy this challenging and addictive escape game.

Download Escape! Drone

Resume Builder, Resume Creator

Normally $2.99.

Resume Builder transforms your iPhone and iPad into a portable CV designer. It allows you to create unique resumes in minutes! Just simply enter the information and Resume Builder creates the CV for you with the selected template. Then you can email or print your well designed resume with a press of a button, within the app. Just remember: a great resume is the most important part of your job search. It’s your responsibility to create a great looking CV. Features:

– Built-in cover letter support, including a personalized handwritten signature.

– Build up your resume by adding and arranging sections.

– Choose from our pre-made templates.

– Preview your work at any time.

– Create variations on your resume for different jobs or job types.

– Printing: print any of your resumes with AirPrint enabled printers.

– Send your resume by email, upload it to Dropbox or print it out.

– Full iOS 11 Support.

– Full Offline: create your resume offline, never fear data usage.

Download Resume Builder, Resume Creator

iRAW

Normally $0.99.

iRAW is a manual and automatic camera app. It has two modes of operation, one for newer iOS devices that support RAW photography, and one for previous iOS devices that did not. On newer devices (like the iPhone SE and 7), all photos are stored in DNG (digital negative) RAW format, which if correctly processed can result in very nice photographs. On less current devices (like the iPhone 5s and 6), photos are stored in lossless, compressed TIFF format, which is better than JPEG. iOS devices that support RAW require about 15 MB per DNG file, whereas TIFFs are larger. iRAW lets you upload photos to DropBox or send them as email attachments. When running on older devices iRAW has more features including digital zoom and color filters. I’m in the process of adding these features to iRAW for newer iOS devices, too. In manual mode, iRAW provides sliders to control shutter speed and ISO. There is an optional 2-second delay. There is a live histogram to help you take better photos. There is a live level in landscape mode to help you take perfectly horizontal shots, and it can be calibrated from the menu.

Download iRAW