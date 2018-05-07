Avengers: Infinity War is now the fastest movie to make $1 billion, Disney already confirmed over the weekend, after a stellar second weekend performance.

The new Avengers movie had the second biggest second weekend ever — it wasn’t able to outperform Disney’s other monster hit Star Wars: The Force Awakens — with $112 million.

Infinity War took home $112.5 million from 4,474 locations, News18 reports, which is almost $1 million more than Black Panther’s second weekend performance, but some $36.5 million shy of The Force Awakens.

The film needed just 11 days to cross the $1 billion mark which is an impressive accomplishment for Disney. And that’s without China, where the movie hasn’t opened, and where it’s expected to generate even more money.

In North American, Infinity War made $450.8 million, while the worldwide take sits at $1.16 billion. That’s already more money than Captain America: Civil War.

Disney, meanwhile, announced it made more than $3 billion from its 2018 releases, which include both Black Panther and Infinity War.

Disney didn’t have any real competition at the box office, with Overboard, a remake of the Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell classic, made just $14 million from 1,623 theaters. A Quiet Place dropped to number three with $7.5 million in 3,413 locations. Tully, which also opened this weekend, came in just sixth, at $3.2 million.