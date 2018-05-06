What will the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ sequel be called?

Avengers: Infinity War is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. In fact, I don’t think that any of the remaining blockbusters of the year will be able to top it, and the list includes the likes of Deadpool 2, Solo, and Jurassic World 2, to name just a few.

The film moviegoers would really want to see right now is the untitled Avengers 4, which will tell exactly how Iron Man and Co. will deal with the Thanos threat.

What is that movie called? We have no idea, and Disney is keeping everything under wraps for the time being.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider in an interview that Part 2 will “definitely” not be called Infinity Gauntlet. Here’s what Feige had to say about it:

When we announce the title I am not sure, but as I’ve probably said to you, it’s gotten completely blown out of proportion. It will just be a name, and the reason to hold it back was to keep the attention on Infinity War. That backfired a little bit because now everyone thinks what’s the name of the next one gonna be? But it was really just to keep the focus [on Infinity War]. We did not want to call it Part One and Part Two. Although it will be quite evident that the films obviously connect, as all our films do, but this, in particular, connects very directly. And then we changed the Part One and Part Two, we said let’s just keep this Infinity War and we’ll talk about the next movie later. We had done things in the past that had taken attention off of whatever the film at hand is because we talked about this. For instance, Infinity War announcing before Ultron came out, and it worked out, it was fine, but it felt like let’s keep the attention on the film at hand.

Obviously, the title of the next Avengers movie will be rooted in Marvel’s ample collection of Marvel stories. Looking at the comics, Hollywood Reporter put together a least of potential titles for the fourth movie in the series. Here’s what they look like:

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Disassembled

Avengers: The Thanos Imperative

Avengers: Infinity Crusade

Avengers: The End

This is just speculation at this point, but I favor the first one, given that it resonates with things Dr. Strange and Tony Stark said in the movies. The others are good proposals as well. You should really give Hollywood Reporter’s story a good read if you’re interested in finding out the origin of those titles.