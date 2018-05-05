8 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

The only movie you should consider watching this week, even if you haven’t seen any of the 18 movies that preceded it, is Avengers: Infinity War. If you’re already a fan of Marvel’s cinematic universe, then there’s probably no excuse for you not seeing the new Avengers yet. So… watch it a second time?

Opening this week are two comedies that are mildly interesting, Overboard and Tully. Neither one, however, has the power to dethrone Disney’s superhero flick. That said, let’s get to this week’s new trailers.



A Simple Favor

Speaking of comedies, this Black Lively-Anna Kendrick movie isn’t one. It’s a crime/thriller movie that might be funny. But it also might not be funny. A Simple Favor launches on September 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The next movie in the Avengers, Ant-Man and the Wasp saga is coming on July 6th, and it’ll surely contain clues and teasers for next years Avengers 4 movie. Ant-Man and the Wasp might just have the kind of powers that’ll turn out to be critical for defeating Thanos.

Book Club

The final trailer for Book Club is here. It’s the story of four friends who’re well past their primes. But they’re not done living just yet. That’s why they embark on a hilarious sexual journey fueled, in part, by 50 Shades of Grey. The movie opens on May 18th.

Ibiza

Netflix’s Love’s star Gillian Jacobs stars in Netflix’s Ibiza comedy. It’s a what-happens-in-Ibiza-stays-in-Ibiza kind of flick, hitting streaming-capable devices on May 25th.

Robin Hood

Just like Spider-Man movies, we can’t have enough Robin Hood movies, am I right? The latest version drops on November 21st, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Dornan. It sure looks like a mix between Lara Croft and Assassins’ Creed, rather than the more realistic kind of Robin Hood experience Ridley Scott gave us a few years ago.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

I’m just gonna leave this one here. May the 4th!

Watch this brand-new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story. See the film in theaters May 25 and get tickets now: https://t.co/hNx4uSEDyf. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/CluDc7D2L9 — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2018

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies

Yeah, this looks like it’s going to be pretty funny. Teen Titans GO! To The Movies comes out on July 27th.

The Yellow Birds

The Yellow Birds is a war movie about bad things happening in Iraq, from the looks of this trailer. It’s unclear what those army guys did over there, but it sure looks like we’re in for a Courage Under Fire sort of experience come June 15th. The cast is pretty interesting too; we have Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Aniston, and Tony Collette in this one.