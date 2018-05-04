Star Wars Day 2018: All of the best deals on the internet for May the 4th

May the 4th be with you! Everyone’s favorite pun-based holiday has returned as fans all around the world celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th by spending their hard-earned money on great deals. As popular as the Star Wars series has become, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of the deals, discounts and sales events, which is why we’ve taken the time to gather some of the best that we could find and collect them in a single post.

These aren’t all of the deals available online today, but they’re the ones that you’re definitely going to want to check out before the day is over, even if you don’t end up finding anything that you want or need:

Best Buy : Save on Star Wars toys, accessories and movies

: Save on Star Wars toys, accessories and movies FanWraps : 20% off Star Wars products from May 4th – May 7th

: 20% off Star Wars products from May 4th – May 7th Funko : Use code M4BU for 15% off Star Wars collectibles, apparel and accessories

: Use code for 15% off Star Wars collectibles, apparel and accessories Gap : Use code MAYTHE4TH for free 5-7 day shipping on all Star Wars products

: Use code MAYTHE4TH for free 5-7 day shipping on all Star Wars products Hot Topic : All Star Wars tees are $15 in-stores and online

: All Star Wars tees are $15 in-stores and online Hot Wheels : Use code STARWARS for 25% off all Star Wars items

: Use code STARWARS for 25% off all Star Wars items Kohl’s : Get 2 Star Wars Young Men’s tees for $20 or $12.99 each online only

: Get 2 Star Wars Young Men’s tees for $20 or $12.99 each online only Otterbox : 10% off all Star Wars Symmetry Cases plus free shipping

: 10% off all Star Wars Symmetry Cases plus free shipping Petco : Buy one, get one free on all Star Wars products

: Buy one, get one free on all Star Wars products shopDisney : Up to 40% off select Star Wars merchandise online and in-stores

: Up to 40% off select Star Wars merchandise online and in-stores Sideshow : 10% off select Star Wars Collectibles

: 10% off select Star Wars Collectibles Target : Save up to 20% on select Star Wars items

: Save up to 20% on select Star Wars items ThinkGeek: Up to 80% off over 800 items from the online store

Hopefully this will serve as a good jumping off point, but StarWars.com has collected a huge list of deals and savings as well, in case you’re still hungry for more Star Wars merchandise after you check all of these retailers.