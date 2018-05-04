Sinemia cuts prices and offers special perks that MoviePass can’t match

In the midst of the MoviePass shenanigans that have left subscribers uncertain about the service’s future, a different monthly movie service has slashed its prices in order to take advantage of the situation. On Friday, Sinemia revealed that it was splitting its service into four separate tiers, starting at $4.99 for one movie ticket per month.

In addition to the $4.99 plan, Sinemia now offers a $6.99 plan for two tickets a month, as well as a $9.99 plan for two tickets a month, including 3D, 4DX and IMAX, and a $14.99 for three tickets a month, with the same added benefits of the $9.99 plan. It’s not quite the same as the daily tickets that MoviePass offers via its $9.95 plan, but if you only see about a movie or two a month anyway, Sinemia might end up costing you less in the long run.

“Our vision and goal has been to create a movie ticket subscription service that adds value for both for moviegoers and the movie industry,” said Rifat Oguz, founder and CEO of Sinemia, in regards to the new plans and pricing. “We believe the only way to accomplish this is through a sustainable movie subscription model. Since 2014, we’ve been fine-tuning our model and are now the leading movie subscription service in the Canada, UK, Turkey, and Australia. Thanks to our global experience, we’ve created a sustainable model and are very excited to bring a new slate of affordable and flexible subscription plans to moviegoers.”

Sustainable is the key word in that statement from Oguz. MoviePass has given subscribers several reasons to be concerned over the past few weeks, especially when CEO Mitch Lowe couldn’t say for sure if the unlimited plan would ever come back. Days later, the plan did return, but with new restrictions for subscribers.

Sinemia, on the other hand, has a few bonus features that the MoviePass subscription does not include. For example, Sinemia users are able to book their tickets and reserve seats up to 30 days in advance. The Sinemia app also gives members access to restaurant deals, which could come in handy ahead of a showing.