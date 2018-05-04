Google Assistant now lets you purchase movie tickets with your voice

In celebration of May the 4th, Google on Friday announced a new Google Assistant feature for movie fans. You’ll now be able to purchase tickets to current and future movies using your voice. That is, as long as you’re buying your tickets via Fandango.

The feature works both on mobile devices that have Google Assistant enabled, and on Google Home smart speakers. The Assistant will be able to provide related information in addition to making ticket purchases for you. That includes showtimes near you, as well as information about the actors or the movie trailer. Just ask for “showtimes near me,” and then continue the conversation with questions like “who stars in it?” or “show me the trailer.”

When you’re ready to make a purchase, all you need to do is say something like “Hey Google, get me tickets for…” and say the name of the movie you want to watch.

Image Source: Google

Google says you can even preorder advance tickets for movies like Solo: A Star Wars Story, which launches on May 25th. In case you’re buying tickets to a show that requires reserved seating, Google Assistant will open the Fandango app for you so that you can pick your seats before you’ve completed the purchase.

As an extra Star Wars trick, this Google Assistant command — “Hey Google, may the 4th be with you” — will enable some “wookie tricks.”

Finally, Google is hosting a bunch of May the 4th deals in Google Play, and you can check them all out at this link.