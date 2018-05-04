Did you miss all the paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free that we shared with you on Thursday? Well a few of them are still free downloads if you want to go back and check them out. But we also have a fresh roundup of six new apps on sale on Friday, and they’re all free for a limited time.

Inkwork

Normally $2.99.

Discover your photo’s inner art with Inkwork. Inkwork instantly transforms your photos into unique and expressive ink drawings. Choose from over 90 style variations, select an ink and paper color, then share your art on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and more. Want to hang your new art on the wall? We’ve teamed up with CanvasPop to provide the highest quality prints available, all backed by a 100% “Love It” guarantee. You’ll have your art on your doorstep and ready to hang in no time. Features: • Instantly transform your photos into art with over 90 ink style variations

• Choose from dozens of ink and paper colors, or create your own

• Fine-tune styles to make them more detailed or abstract

• Take snaps and watch them transform instantly

• Load photos from your Camera Roll and other albums

• Share your art on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and more

• Have your art printed and shipped right to your doorstep

• Optimized for the iPhone X and iPad Pro

Download Inkwork

Shoonya Jungle Animal Genie

$3.99 “Complete Animal Pack” in-app purchase is currently free.

Just like Shoonya Farm Animals, Shoonya Jungle Animals offers an interactive experience for children to view animals as their friends, enjoy them as pets, and delight in dressing them up as they do themselves while learning the names of fifteen jungle animals in nine different languages: English, Spanish, German, Arabic, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Gujarati. Motive: To encourage children to learn languages and gain familiarity with apparel, accessories, and music from cultures other than their own. Each animal name is introduced in a full sentence, along with vocabulary words describing outfits and landscapes. Designed to spark imagination as children dress up the animals with clothing, textiles, and designs sourced from around the world. Created and tested in classrooms to enhance fine motor skills by expanding and rotating the clothing and accessories. KEY FEATURES:

LEARN OTHER CULTURES

Designed to spark imagination as children dress up animals with clothing, textiles, and designs sourced from around the world. SUPPORTS 9 LANGUAGES

English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish, Arabic, German, Marathi and Telugu. LANGUAGE LEARNING

Each animal name is introduced in a full sentence, along with vocabulary words describing outfits and landscapes. Modes:

1. WATCH:

This is an auto play mode with a full immersion technique.

Children enjoy fun animations of animal characters created from around the world.

Choose a desired target language from the language scroll bar on the homescreen and tap on the language window for you to see all the animals displayed in the carousel.

A double tap on the age window or a single tap on the carousel slide will start the animations. Motive: Entertain and stimulate the child’s brain at the time when a child’s brain development is at the highest. Research shows that a human brain is hardwired to learn upto three languages by the age of six. One can take advantage of this special window by exposing a child to multiple foreign languages through this full immersion technique or use it to expose the child to a single target language. 2. PLAY:

Interactive play mode.

Live Animals with natural sounds.

Touch to enjoy animal characters with fun animations.

Explore animal names in various languages. Motive: To engage the child with interactive play. This is the age when most children are learning to relate animal names with real animals. This mode gives them an opportunity to learn by interacting with the content. They can learn the animals in target language, be exposed to various foreign languages or simply enjoy the fun animations. 3. CREATE:

Designed to spark children’s imagination as they dress up the animal and create their own pet with clothing, textures and designs sourced from around the world.

Created and tested in classrooms to enhance fine motor skills while they expand, rotate, stretch the clothing and accessories.

Introduction to sentences in multiple languages.

Touch to learn various landscapes and simple words. Motive: Encourage children to have fun with languages and explore world clothing, accessories, textures. While every child is unique and their prior knowledge with technology will determine what play mode will will like to interact, this one particularly interests children for fun play.

Download Shoonya Jungle Animal Genie

cRate Pro – Currency Converter

Normally $0.99.

Convert exchange rates for over 160 currencies. Type conversion amounts using a custom keypad. ◎ Available for Apple Watch

◎ Support for over 160 world currencies

◎ Background rate updates

◎ Historical chart

◎ Make quick currency calculations into multiple currencies

◎ Beautiful flags are shown for every currency

◎ Built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

Download cRate Pro – Currency Converter

Weather Now

Normally $4.99.

Amazingly beautiful 3D images of our planet draws your attention for so long that you may forget that the application has other useful features that allows you easy access to precise, global weather information. Features:

• Easily select different cities using the city carousel with national flags

• Chic 3D “home screen” with high-quality real-time image of the earth, atmosphere, the stars and the sun

• 15-day forecast chart with detailed daily weather conditions, independent day and night temperature charts

• 48-hour hourly forecast with detailed information with real-time changing of chart step

• Database of 80 000 cities with weather information, quick look-up and automatic detection of location

• Temperature on the icon badge

• Customized Weather Widget

• Weather Maps The main features of “Weather Now” are the “home screen” and the forecast page with a unique way of scaling the charts. On the “home screen”, you can get information on the selected location such as local time and current weather with detailed weather conditions, and, of course, an incredibly beautiful three-dimensional image of the globe with realistic-looking atmosphere, the sun and the stars. You can manually turn it, increase and decrease its size, run the slow spinning animation or stop it. Installed in a cradle or dock station, the application can run as a screensaver, attracting your friends and fellows. The weather forecast is provided by CustomWeather, Inc, an American weather provider of global weather information for over 15 years. CustomWeather is a leader in technology and meteorological innovation, providing local weather information to companies and application developers around the world. The current weather data is gathered from thousands of professionally installed and maintained weather stations installed mostly at airports. WeatherNow only shows current weather from stations that have reported local weather conditions within the past hour. Current weather data is refreshed every 30 minutes; that is twice as frequent as most other weather providers can offer. Unique 48-hour forecasts from over 80,000 locations around the world provide a level of coverage and detail that simply cannot be found elsewhere. Current weather information includes: description, air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, dew point, pressure, visibility, as well as comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Detailed weather forecast information includes: description, day and night air temperature, wind direction and force, humidity, UV index, probability of precipitation, and comfort index with reference to current weather conditions.

Download Weather Now

Space Story

Normally $4.99.

Border sectors are attacked by unknown ships.The player takes the role of a captain,who is caught up in star war.

Fight,trade,mining,exlore,even steal to survive in a world that is on the verge of destruction.

Having passed all the circles of space hell,you have to make a choice – save the galaxy or let it burn in the flame of an ancient anger. ### VAST GENERATED GALAXY ###

Amazing world with complete freedom of action. Mine, fight, trade, research, steal! ### MORE THAN 15 CUSTOMIZABLE SPACESHIPS ### ### 3 TITANs ###

A HUGE unique ships with a large number of weapons on board. ### OWN SPACE STATION ###

Space Station Kit – mount your own station in any place in any sector. ### MORE THAN 100 WEAPONS, EQUIPMENTS ###

With unique names, random generated levels and params. ### INTERACTIVE WEAPON SYSTEM ###

You see all mounted weapon on your ship, how it turns, reloads, fires. ### AI CAPTAINS WITH FULL LIFE CICLE ###

They mine, fight, trade, researche, LIVE as you are. ### CRAFT SYSTEM ###

All weapons, equipments can be crafted from blueprints. Unique randomize system. And, ships, of course. Some of them couldn’t be bought, only crafted! ### BLACK HOLES ###

Six level depth, ancient secrets and ancient guardians, Nightmares. ### SECRET PLACES ###

To discover and unlock. “Save the galaxy or let it burn in the fire of ancient anger!” «Space Story» is not only space combat and trading simulation with adventure and RPG elements, it’s your own story, space story! Infinite space adventure in your pocket. In bus, train, subway, airplane – you can discover fantastic world of DeepWalkers and Nightmares.

Download Space Story

Pixagram

Normally $0.99.

Easily create stunning images with Pixagram, and share them to your favorite social network. Add unique filters, effect and frames to create a great design piece! ** Features **

• Color filters as lomo, vintage, …

• Light effects or overlays such as bokeh, leak

• Frame borders like instant, grunge, viewfinder, film, …

• Instafit

• Orton effect

• Add film grain

• Adjust contrast, brightness, saturation, exposure, saturation, vibrance, temperature

• 30+ fonts to add text to your photos

• Vignetting

• Save on your device

• Share with your friends on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Email, …

• High resolution export You like Pixagram? Please give us 5 stars! Your feedback is very important to our work.

Download Pixagram