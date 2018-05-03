Windows 10 April 2018 Update causing Chrome and other apps to freeze

Less than a week after rolling out its latest update for Windows 10, Microsoft is already dealing with a notable issue. In a Reddit thread yesterday, dozens of users confirmed that the Chrome browser on their Windows 10 devices was freezing at random intervals. The good news is that Microsoft is aware of the issue and working on a fix.

According to the Windows 10 users who have been affected by the bug, Chrome (along with several other apps) are freezing without any rhyme or reason. One user said that it’s happened while opening a new tab, opening a window, or even just while launching Chrome. The same user said that all it took to fix the issue was unplugging the laptop from its power source. But that didn’t stop the freezes altogether — it just unfroze Chrome.

“Microsoft is aware that some devices running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update (version 1803) may hang or freeze when using certain apps, such as “Hey Cortana” or Chrome,” Microsoft said in an update on its support site.

If you experience any of these issues while using an updated device, Microsoft offers the following suggestions:

Try a Windows key sequence to wake the screen. If you have a keyboard connected, simultaneously press the Windows logo key + Ctrl + Shift + B. If you’re on a tablet, simultaneously press both the volume-up and volume-down buttons, three times within 2 seconds. If Windows is responsive, a short beep will sound and the screen will blink or dim while Windows attempts to refresh the screen. If you’re using a laptop, close and open the laptop lid.

Microsoft says that a permanent fix is in the works, scheduled to roll out alongside the next update on May 8th.