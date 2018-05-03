We were too busy on Wednesday to put together an app sale roundup, so we’re saying sorry with a particularly good roundup on Thursday. Today’s list includes nine paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all available as free downloads for a limited time. As always, there’s no telling when these sales will end so be sure to grab any appealing apps while they’re still free.

Flipbook:Animate!

Normally $4.99.

Flipbook:Animate is an easy way for kids to create and share animation flipbooks and movies.Draw,paint and animate easily in this app designed specifically for kids.

Create flipbooks and movies of cartoon characters,paintings or just doodle simple animations of shapes.Each animated movie can be printed out physically and assembled by hand to make a flipbook. *Draw, animate and share your creations on Youtube

*Print out your flipbooks,using the common PDF format

*Intuitive controls and tons of tutorials

*Export and share your creations online

*No ads,sound free operation

*Integrates well with styluses like Ipad Pencil and Note

*Features lesson plans for parents and teachers to create fun arts and crafts projects Flipbook:Animate is created by Appy Monkeys , the award winning studio behind Blox 3D,Animate Me and Draw 3D Junior which have collectively been downloaded more than 3 million times globally and been featured by Apple and Google.Our apps have won awards from Children’s Tech review and have been featured by Purdue University in their STEAM/STEM guide for parents.

Easy Translation

Normally $3.99.

Easy Translation, as its name suggests, is an easy to use yet powerful full-text translation tool for iPhone users. With support of around 32 languages, this top-of-the-line app, offers the best possible translation for your text. Need to translate your text? No problem. Pick your source and target languages, type your text and click the button. Done! ::FEATURES:: – Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Input your text by typing or speaking.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– The app can read aloud both source and target texts. An Internet connection is required. ::SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:: – Arabic

– Basque

– Catalan

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Spanish

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Make your life easier and get your copy now.

TrollMojis

Normally $0.99.

TrollMojis – Funny Emojis And Stickers! Awaken your iMessages for funny emotion with this exclusive TrollMojis stickers pack! Quick tips on installing and using Sticker apps:

• To access iMessage apps, tap the App Store icon alongside the compose field to see your most recently used iMessage app.

• To continue browsing, tap the icon on the lower left corner which brings up the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon to access the App Store for iMessage, where you can browse and download more apps. Here, you can also go to Manage where you can add your apps to your app drawer.

• To use a sticker within a conversation, you simply tap to send or you can touch and hold to place them on top of bubbles, other Stickers, or even photos. It feels just like peeling and pasting a traditional sticker. Express yourself with iconic TrollMojis imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.

Remote Keyboard Pad for Mac

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless extension of your Mac keyboard. Add dedicated numbers, arrows and other blocks to your Mac keyboard. Why buy additional hardware that you have to carry around with you if you can have it almost for free? AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel, and your calculation needs;

– Arrows block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing key pad keys & layout;

– Create your own key pads for any pro app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– Powerpoint;

– Many more. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device. HELPER APP

Download free helper app from https://cherpake.com/get

PuppyMoji

Normally $1.99.

PuppyMoji – Awesome Emoji and Stickers! Awaken your iMessages for funny emotion with this exclusive PuppyMoji pack! Quick tips on installing and using Sticker apps:

• To access iMessage apps, tap the App Store icon alongside the compose field to see your most recently used iMessage app.

• To continue browsing, tap the icon on the lower left corner which brings up the app drawer. From there, tap the plus icon to access the App Store for iMessage, where you can browse and download more apps. Here, you can also go to Manage where you can add your apps to your app drawer.

• To use a sticker within a conversation, you simply tap to send or you can touch and hold to place them on top of bubbles, other Stickers, or even photos. It feels just like peeling and pasting a traditional sticker. Express yourself with iconic PuppyMoji imagery that you can place anywhere in your iMessages.

PXL

Normally $1.99.

Your photos will be born again as a wonderful art.

This photo collage is what makes you feel more happy and pleased.

Let’s share the photo collage art to all over the world. – One and only photo collage art in the world

– Fast sharing PXL (Pixel) creates a new mosaic art using your memories that were taken by smart phone.

Let’s color the world with your memories. PXL is designed to create printable mosaic art. You can print: – Wedding welcome board

– Anniversary posters

– Gift for your precious one All the collage photo is able to save as 1620px high-definition image.

Comblosion

Normally $1.99.

Are you ready to COMPLODE? Comblosion is a challenging arcade game about connecting and collecting. It’s punishingly hard, endlessly replayable and totally different every time you play. HIGHLIGHTS

• Hard: Show off your skill, strategy and speed!

• Beautiful: Enjoy great visuals and smooth animation effects!

• Surprises: Collect exciting bonuses!

• Rockets: Use rockets to give yourself a head start and bank several hundred points before you even connect a single dot!

• Game Center: Prove everyone how good you are! HOW TO PLAY

You connect dots by drawing lines with your finger. Crossing previously drawn lines outside of the dots is forbidden. But time is running and you only start with a few seconds. After each connection you get an additional second and the next dot appears. It gets harder with each connection and there is no end. Your only hope are random items like time, teleporter, multiplier and so on. They make the game unpredictable and fun. CHALLENGE YOURSELF

You are fast?

You are clever?

You like thrills? Prove it! Play Comblosion!

Angry Little Ninjas

Normally $4.99.

Play Angry Little Ninjas and help the Little Ninjas win the war against the bad Ninjas. Exciting levels, stunning graphics, great physics Get immersed in a stunning new environment and play this very addictive game – A lot of levels – A lot of characters (Ninjas) – A lot of bonuses So what are you waiting for, go ahead and try it!!! You will love it!!!

Truck Go

Normally $1.99.

TruckGo – Deliver goods to the marketplace with your truck. Collect coins to get advanced trucks, wheels and vip cards.

You will need to get from one place to another without dropping too much from your truck. You will get a precise number of pieces you carry and a precise number of pieces that is required. The more you bring, the more score and coins you get. Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck in mid-air.Be careful not to drop too much.

– Also support joystick control mode.

– There are 50 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started.

– Vip card provide more time for each track.

– Get more coins in garage. Features:

1. Universal version for iPhone and iPad.

2. Different levels, 50 unique maps.

3. Some models of truck, wheel and payloads.

4. Awesome physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

5. Tilt controls, accelerometer supported.

6. Game Center supported.

