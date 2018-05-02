MoviePass resurrects unlimited movie plan after casting doubt on its future

In a surprising (and somewhat unexpected) turn of events, MoviePass restored its unlimited monthly movie plan on Wednesday, just two weeks after quietly changing the terms to only allow new subscribers to see four movies a month on the plan. The iHeartRadio deal was always going to be temporary, but MoviePass seemed to be testing the waters for scaling back its most valuable feature. But today, you can once again pay $9.95 to see a movie every day.

While fans of the service might say that this return to form was inevitable, no one really knew for certain if the service would be the same once the latest limited-time offer ended. When asked if the plan would go back to a movie a day last week, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said “I don’t know.” Not a very encouraging response.

MoviePass has every right to change as it sees fit, and as the Terms of Service allow. But fans of the service have understandably grown weary as new restrictions have been placed on the service in the months since the unlimited plan launched last August. Just days ago, MoviePass changed the rules again to keep subscribers from seeing the same movie in theaters more than once. If you want to see a movie twice, you’ll have to pay full price.

But as long as the movie-a-day plan is still available for the low price of $9.95 a month, many will be able to overlook the deficiencies. Speaking to Wired, Lowe said the company is “absolutely committed” to keeping the plan around.

“It’s fine-tuning this model,” he said. “Everybody wants a consistent offer. Believe me, I want a consistent offer.”

If you want to sign up for the classic unlimited plan, you can do so on MoviePass.com or through the app. MoviePass is also keeping its iHeartRadio plan around for a while longer, giving new subscribers the option to instead see three movies a month while enjoying three free months of iHeartRadio All-Access for $7.95 a month.